10 exciting hotel openings in Thailand this 2021

While some hotels are reopening their doors, these hotels are opening their doors for the first time in 2021.

Thailand is home to countless stunning hotels. From beachfront resorts to luxe penthouses, this country has it all. Despite the struggles and hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry in the past year or so, numerous new hotels have opened – or are slated to open – in the land of smiles this 2021. Here are ten additions to the existing repertoire of hotels and resorts in Thailand.

[Hero Image Credit: The Standard Hua Hin; Featured Image Credit: Sala Bang Pa-In]

Award-winning Bangkok-based architect and interior designer Bill Bensley strikes again. Only this time, he wows us even further by upcycling abandoned trained carriages into a railway-themed five-star resort. The soon-to-open Khao Yai property is a 100-acre site featuring lush greenery of 50,000 trees, views over seven lakes, and is an inviting escape back to the glamorous age of train travel. This upcoming landmark boasts 45 rooms and 16 suites, all housed within converted train carriages or designed with repurposed salvaged train cars. After all, with Bill Bensley being the creative brains behind this project, we expect nothing ordinary.

Opening date: end of 2021

Multinational hospitality company Hyatt debuts their first property on the tropical island with Hyatt Regency Koh Samui. Adding to the island’s repository of breathtaking resorts, this recently-opened five-star resort is composed of 4 pools, 116 rooms, 24 suites and villas, and 7 beachfront villas. The property is located on a private coastline known as the island’s hub for good food, good music, and good vibes. Furnished with deep-soak bathtubs, floor-to-ceiling windows, pet-friendly private plunge pools, and contemporary interiors, the beachfront villas create the ultimate vacation experience. The milieu of the whole resort is design-forward and commodious. Guests can experience the onsite restaurants and bars, fitness centre, spa, and grand ballroom during their stay. For those who travel for the ‘gram, they’ve got endearing photogenic hotspots designed for you.

Opening date: July 2021

Although the international hotel group has declared Bangkok as their flagship destination as part of their global expansion into Asia, The Standard Hua Hin will be the first of the brand in the country, set to open its doors in December 2021. The upcoming hotel’s designs are heavily inspired by the Hua Hin culture, local artists, and local materials, all in all, embracing the existing beauty of the popular seaside destination and paying homage to the local commodities. Comprising 178 rooms and 21 pool villas with beachfront access, this highly-anticipated resort is nestled in a palatial garden dreamscape. Known and loved for their taste-making clientele, neoteric designs, and state-of-the-art amenities, we look forward to a hotel with a fun-loving, hip ambience.

Opening date: December 2021

The mountainous north of Thailand welcomes Meliá Chiang Mai to the city this December 2021. Spotlighting ivory-centric interiors with golden nuances that personify the highlands’ enchanting history and culture, this soon-to-open hotel screams luxury. An urban property offering majestic views of the Ping River, centrally-located Meliá Chiang Mai houses 260 rooms, – of which 38 rooms and suites are deluxe accommodations encompassing exclusive access to certain amenities. The landmark of the hotel is the 360-degree rooftop bar located on the 22nd floor, making it the highest spot in the city. Other facilities include a fitness centre, a rejuvenating YHI Spa, a kid’s club, and five dining options.

Opening date: December 2021

A riverside boutique retreat located in the ancient Ayutthaya, Sala Bang Pa-In offers six types of accommodation and consists of 24 deluxe rooms and villas. The design of the property is all about ultramodern interiors, spacious expanses, and minimal motifs. During your stay at the recently-opened Sala Bang Pa-In, guests can explore the local attractions and activities such as go on a complimentary boat ride along the Chao Praya River and book a sunset cocktail cruise. As for within the hotel, guests can take up a cooking class or cocktail-making sessions. If you choose to stay in a pool villa, the option of floating breakfast is available.

Opening date: May 2021

All things sea, sand, and sun, this Phuket property is nestled in the hilltops of the island, providing ultimate privacy and tranquillity for travellers. V Villas Phuket – MGallery is an added luxury hotel to the existing Phuket properties. This newly-opened all-villa resort features a collection of 19 private pool villas, with one-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom villa options, and guests can choose between an ocean view or a forest view. If you’re looking to pamper yourself, head over to this boutique resort offering round-the-clock- butler service, bespoke spa treatments, a private infinity pool, and more. The standout of this place is AKOYA| Star Lounge, a gorgeous sunset drinking spot with panoramic views.

Opening date: August 2021

British hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to expand the Kimpton Hotels & Resorts brand across South-East Asia with their upcoming Koh Samui property. Slated to open later this year, Kimpton Kitalay Samui boasts 138 guest rooms, with two-thirds being suites and villas offering direct beach access and views of the Gulf of Thailand, four exquisite dining outlets, a pool, a fitness centre, and a kids’ club. A destination within itself, this locally-inspired beachfront luxury is a must-visit for beach babies. Considering how the Kimpton brand’s first Thailand property is a metropolitan sensation, we’re beyond excited for this forthcoming tropical getaway destination and of course, we now have one more reason to love the exotic island.

Opening date: end of 2021

Hospitality giant Accor recently launched the Pullman Khao Lak Resort, a tropical oasis located on the tourist-oriented coastline. The 253-key resort is a beautiful commingling of local culture and contemporary hospitality, and the aesthetic embodies the Sino-Portuguese architecture. With an array of accommodation options available from deluxe rooms to presidential suites to pool villas, guests are spoilt for choice. A location for guests to recharge and reconnect, this hotel pivots on relaxation. Other amenities include a 1000 sqm free-form pool, exciting fitness concepts, a swim-up bar, and a rejuvenating spa treatment.

Opening date: May 2021

We can never have too many beachfront properties. The more, the better. Case in point, the recently-renovated SAii property is a back-to-nature retreat situated on Phi Phi’s intimate coast. All about palm trees, stunning sunsets, and exotic expanses, SAii Phi Phi Island Village is the ultimate tropical getaway. The newly-branded lifestyle retreat jungle-clad beachfront haven provides guests with the best of both worlds – lush greenery and the Andaman Sea. The freeform pool, natural spa, restaurants offering ocean vistas, and natural spa all contribute to the nature-centric, eco-friendly, earthy vibe of the place.

Opening date: March 2021

2021 welcomes not one but two renovated properties of the free-spirited upscale lifestyle brand in the land of smiles. SAii Laguna Phuket is an added five-star property to the existing repertoire of luxe resorts on the notorious island. Following the extensive refurbishment, the Bangtao Beach Phuket resort is now home to bigger and better event halls, an enhanced beachfront bar, innovative wellness and F&B concepts, and more room formats for guests to choose from. Universally appreciated Thai hospitality meets sensory aesthetics at this postcard-perfect destination. Known and loved for their culinary options, the hotel houses two of their flagship restaurants and one artisanal café.

Opening date: February 2021