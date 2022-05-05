4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok to take this May 2022

For some travel inspiration, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this May 2022.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the capital city – even if it’s only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

As travel restrictions continue to ease for neighbouring countries along with the elimination of Thailand’s ‘Test & Go’ scheme, international travel is finally feasible. So, for May 2022, we’re recommending locations within the country as well as locations beyond the frontiers of Thailand. From an Indonesian island escape to exploring a brand new property, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this May 2022. Happy vacation, and happy weekend tripping.

Weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for May 2022

2 hours away: Cape Dara Resort , Pattaya, Thailand

If you’re attending the Creamfields Thailand 2022 music festival this 28-29 May 2022, we’ve got the perfect weekend trip idea for you. You guessed it: we’re suggesting a road trip to Pattaya. Where to stay? Cape Dara Resort. The five-star luxury resort is arguably one of the most beautiful properties in the city. Here, you can spend the weekend dancing the day away and resting the night away. If you’re not attending the festival but prefer not to travel too far, this works for you, too.

Recommended for: Festival-goers seeking a road trip, or anyone looking for a quick escape

3 hours away: Avani+ Khao Lak Resort , Khao Lak, Thailand

For travellers with a fondness for exploring new properties, we recommend booking a stay at the Avani+ Khao Lak Resort. Opened merely two months ago in March 2022, the oceanfront resort boasts family-friendly amenities, chic dining venues, wellness services, a top-notch fitness centre, and more. As for accommodation, the extensive selection of room types ensures that all travellers are catered to. At the resort, a trip to Khao Lak translates to a weekend of unspoiled beaches, stunning waterfalls, and bamboo forests.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to explore and experience a new property

4.5 hours away: Potato Head Studios at Desa Potato Head , Bali, Indonesia

Don’t only need a break from the city, but also the country? Lucky for you, the beautiful Indonesian holiday island of Bali is back to welcoming foreign tourists. A trip to Bali is incredible, incomparable, and, well, irresistible. For your stay on the island, we’re recommending an eco-conscious, ultramodern property: Potato Head Studios at Desa Potato Head. Rich in culture and creativity, the building is constructed from recycled brick and poured concrete cast in reclaimed wood. We love sustainable stays, and this one has implemented sustainability beautifully.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the long weekend (13-16 May 2022) abroad

5 hours away: Regent Phu Quoc , Phú Quốc, Vietnam

We’re concluding the list with another new property: the Regent Phu Quoc. This one is a luxury beach resort cocooned in the white islands of Long Beach in southwest Phu Quoc, Vietnam. In terms of the location, think stunning sunsets, desert islets, and white-sand beaches. In terms of the property, think spa retreats, top-notch culinary outlets, and private destination dining. All in all, expect a first-rate tropical getaway whilst staying at this all-villa, all-suite property. At the time of writing, direct flights from Bangkok to Phu Quoc are not yet available, but can be arranged in combination with one stop in Ho Chi Minh City first.

Recommended for: Travellers seeking a beachside getaway outside of Thailand

