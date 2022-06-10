4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok to take this June

For some travel inspiration, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this June.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the capital city – even if it’s only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

As travel restrictions continue to ease for neighbouring countries, international travel is finally feasible. So, for June, we’re recommending locations within the country as well as locations beyond the frontiers of Thailand. From a lovely Laos getaway to exploring a brand new property, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this June 2022. Happy vacation, and happy weekend tripping.

Weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for June

1.5 flight hours away: Soneva Kiri , Koh Kood, Thailand

From now until August 2022, Koh Kood’s award-winning eco-luxury resort Soneva Kiri is offering a ‘Back to Nature Plus’ package, an offer as exclusive as they come. Commence your trip with a 90-minute scenic flight on the resort’s private aircraft, followed by a three-day retreat comprising of 24/7 butler service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and discounts on the resort’s amenities. The offer is also inclusive of a return flight to Bangkok. Enclosed in an untouched rainforest and white sand beaches, the world-class destination acts as a stunning platform for travellers looking to reconnect with nature. All in all, Soneva Kiri is a nature lover’s paradise.

Recommended for: Travellers looking for an exclusive, nature-filled retreat

1.5 flight hours away: Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh , Phnom Penh, Cambodia

As Cambodia’s capital city regains momentum as a hub for tourism, the Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is the property to book a stay at when travelling to the metropolis. The five-star hotel’s contemporary-meets-colonial interiors reflect the city’s unique history, French colonial influences, and Phnom Penh’s dynamic amalgamation of modernity and tradition. A 30-minute drive from the airport and a short walking distance to the city’s tourist attractions, the hotel’s convenient location makes it a good option for those looking to explore the city.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to explore a new property beyond the borders of Thailand

1.5 flight hours away: Sofitel Luang Prabang , Luang Prabang, Laos

Since Laos is now fully open to international travellers, Luang Prabang is a good out-of-Thailand option for those looking to spend the weekend abroad. A colourful patchwork of villages, temples, and cultures, the charming North Central town boasts a mix of architectural and cultural heritage. Where to stay when at the UNESCO World Heritage Site? The Sofitel Luang Prabang. The centrally-located luxury five-star property offers modern comforts in Laotian-inspired architecture and decor. A lovely Laotian leave.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the weekend not too far from Thailand, physically and culturally

3 car hours away: Avani+ Hua Hin Resort , Hua Hin, Thailand

Last up is a destination ideal for those looking to road trip. A three-hour car ride away from the capital city, the Avani+ Hua Hin Resort’s newly launched wellness program, VLCC, is a good reason to book a stay at the beachside property. Helmed by experienced medical practitioners, the Indian-based wellness program places emphasis on beauty and wellness with its variegated, comprehensive treatments. From following a strict wellness regime to incorporating selected treatments into your vacation, the program’s flexible concept allows you to opt for whichever option suits you best. Plus, you can also walk to the beach as you wish. If you’re into wellness and you don’t want to travel far, this is the perfect weekend trip idea for you.

Recommended for: Travellers looking for a wellness-centric sojourn, a short road trip away

