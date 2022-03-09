4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok to take this March 2022

For some travel inspiration, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this March 2022.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the capital city – even if it’s only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

For March 2022, we’re sticking to locations within Thailand due to the travel restrictions, and we’re steering away from the North because of the smoky haze season. From a tropical getaway to exploring a brand new property, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this March 2022. Happy vacation, and happy weekend trips.

[Hero image credit: Meliá Phuket Mai Khao; featured image credit: Kimpton Kitalay Samui]

1.5 hours away: Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand

In case you haven’t heard, Phuket welcomed yet another stunning property to its repertoire of luxury hotels back in December 2021. Take a trip to the quieter part of the island and book a stay at the tropical hideaway that is the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao. The recently-opened sequestered, beachfront retreat is a tropical paradise tucked away in a secluded, untouched part of the island. Contemporary villas, ocean vistas, lush greenery – the resort has it all. A weekend here will undoubtedly provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Say goodbye to chaos, say hello to calm.

Recommended for: Travellers looking for a quiet, tropical getaway



Book here

1 hour away: Kimpton Kitalay Samui , Ko Samui, Thailand

The Kimpton Kitalay Samui is another hotel that opened its doors for the first time in Thailand. We love Kimpton properties, and this one’s no exception. The seafront resort channels the island’s tropical charm with 138 rooms, suites, and villas. Nestled in a village-like island enclave, you won’t run out of culinary options with their five restaurants and bars. To unwind, they’ve got you covered with a Thai wellness-inspired spa, palm-shaded pools, and, of course, the sea. Whether you want to spend your weekend in a room, suite, or villa, the choice is yours.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to explore and experience a brand new property

book here

3 hours away: Lala Mukha Tented Resort , Khao Yai, Thailand

Love glamping? Want to fully escape city vibes and immerse yourself in nature? Take a road trip to Khao Yai and book a stay at the chic tented camp resort located within a lush tropical landscape on the outskirts of Khao Yai National Park. Lala Mukha Tented Resort is perfect for those that love waking up to greenery, prefer eco-friendly properties, and appreciate camping. Here, expect cosy tents with safari lodge-like elements and wooden interiors.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the weekend surrounded by nature

book here

In the city: U Sathorn Bangkok , Bangkok, Thailand

Perhaps your loyalties lie with the capital city, or perhaps circumstances don’t permit you to travel out of town. Either way, here’s a weekend trip idea that doesn’t require a lot of travel. Bangkok is the queen of staycations, so let’s take advantage of that. If you prefer to stay within the city itself this month, U Sathorn Bangkok’s ongoing staycation deal is a steal. If you book a table and dine at Michelin-starred J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain with a minimum spend of THB 6,999, the urban, contemporary hotel will gift you with a complimentary stay. This deal is only available until 31 March 2022, so there’s no better time than now.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to wine, dine, and escape the city within the city

book here