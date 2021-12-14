7 exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021

If you’re planning to stay in the city this festive season, check out these seven exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021.

Other than Christmas markets, festive dining menus, Christmas movies, and a lot more, staycations also contribute to making December the most exciting time of the year. While some are looking forward to counting down up in the mountains or on white-sand beaches, some love the thrill of a city countdown. And what better way to bid a fond farewell to 2021 than with a staycation? If you’re in search of an inner-city getaway this holiday season, here are seven exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021.

[Hero image credit: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok]

The best staycation deals to book this festive season 2021: