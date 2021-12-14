7 exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021

If you’re planning to stay in the city this festive season, check out these seven exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021.
Other than Christmas markets, festive dining menus, Christmas movies, and a lot more, staycations also contribute to making December the most exciting time of the year. While some are looking forward to counting down up in the mountains or on white-sand beaches, some love the thrill of a city countdown. And what better way to bid a fond farewell to 2021 than with a staycation? If you’re in search of an inner-city getaway this holiday season, here are seven exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for December 2021.
[Hero image credit: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok]
The best staycation deals to book this festive season 2021:
First on the list is 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok. Bid a fond farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022 in style with the 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok. Located in the heart of the buzzing metropolis, ‘The Festive Celebrations Suite Package’ offers guests an array of special deals including: personal butler service, daily breakfast for two, a six-course festive set dinner menu at Nimitr, complimentary mini-bar, hotel credit of THB 1000, and more.
Booking period: 24 December 2021 – 3 January 2022
Staying period: 24 December 2021 – 3 January 2022
Rate: From THB 11,900/night
[Image credit: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok]
For their festive season staycation, the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is fully embracing the Christmas spirit. Guests can enjoy a stay that comes with a hotel credit of THB 1,500 up to THB 10,000. The hotel credits can be used for the in-house festive experiences including restaurants, bars, and the spa.
Staying period: 24 December 2021 – 2 January 2022
Rate: From THB 8,888/night
[Image credit: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]
Need a proper escape? The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park invites guests for an extended city staycation with their ‘Linger Longer in Bangkok’ package. Guests can enjoy a 14-night stay in a Deluxe Room at special rates and also receive a 20% discount on food and drinks at the hotel’s dining outlets, restaurants and bars alike. If you’re in search of a month-long city sojourn, opt for their 30-night stay deal.
The booking period and staying period for this staycation deal are valid until 30 April 2022. For more information, visit the website.
Booking period: Until 30 April 2022
Staying period: Until 30 April 2022
Rate: From THB 18,900++/14 nights
[Image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is doing an ‘It’s Time to Vacay’ staycation for the festive season this December 2021. The package is inclusive of a one-night stay at their Deluxe Room and offers guests a 20% discount off dine-in, in-room dining, and spa treatments. All festive programs except hampers are valid for the discount.
Booking period: Until 31 December 2021
Staying period: 24 December 2021 – 1 January 2022
Rate: From THB 7,000/night
[Image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]
This festive season, The Sukhothai Bangkok is not offering one, but two festive staycation packages: ‘Christmas Package’ and ‘New Year’s Package.’ The ‘Christmas Package’ includes: a one-night stay, daily breakfast, club benefits (including afternoon tea and evening cocktails), and Christmas Eve buffet dinner for two. The ‘New Year’s Eve Package’ includes: a one-night stay, daily breakfast, club benefits (including afternoon tea and evening cocktails), New Year’s Eve buffet dinner, and entry to the Countdown Party for two. Guests can choose from the Club Room, Club Balcony Room, or the Club Suite for both packages.
‘Christmas Package’
Booking period: Until 23 December 2021
Staying period: 24 December 2021 – 25 December 2021
Rate: From THB 11,900/night
‘New Year’s Package’
Booking period: Until 30 December 2021
Staying period: 31 December 2021 – 1 January 2022
Rate: From THB 13,500/night
[Image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok]
Other than Christmas markets and festive celebrations, the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is also offering festive staycation packages. Guests can choose from two options: ‘Luxury Room’ and ‘Luxury Room Club Millésime.’ Both packages include a one-night stay in the chosen room type, a welcome drink, breakfast for two at Voilà!, and dining benefits. Apart from the room type, the other difference between the two options is that the latter one includes club benefits – afternoon tea for two and evening canapés for two.
Staying period: 24, 25, 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022
Rate: From THB 8,000/night
[Image credit: Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit]
Looking to dance the night away on New Year’s Eve? This is the perfect staycation for you. ‘The Grand Siam New Year Eve Staycation’ at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel offers a one-night stay, one bottle of champagne, balloons in the room, and two entries for ‘The Grand Siam Ball.’ At the ball, expect fusion fare and live performances.
Staying period: 31 December 2021
[Image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel]