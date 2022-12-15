The renovated and reinvigorated Amari Watergate

Recently renovated, the Amari Watergate is ready to welcome guests once again.

The Amari Watergate near Pratunam has long been a landmark in the city. Originally opened back in 1994, its prime location in the middle of the major shopping destinations in Bangkok made it an obvious choice for tourists. However, like all things, it started to get a little worn after many years of service. When the pandemic hit, the hotel was able to do much-needed renovations to its facilities and rooms. Now, post-Covid and with tourism back on the rise, the Amari Watergate is back and better than before.

The comeback of Amari Watergate

The renovated Amari Watergate is simple yet elegant, and this is evident right from the spacious lobby all the way to its rooms. The renovations are done extremely well because with the way the interiors are, it’s hard to believe that it’s all been around since 1994. Decorations and aesthetic aside, the most important feature of any hotel room is its bed, and I’m happy to report that Amari’s will have you lost in a world of fluffy bliss.

Dining at Amari Watergate is also enjoyable and guests have two options for where to go. First, there’s the Amaya Food Gallery, designed to look like a number of hawker stalls scattered around. This restaurant serves a wide range of international and Asian cuisine, and this is where you’ll also be eating a sumptuous breakfast with choices so vast you’ll want for nothing. The second is Prego, an Italian restaurant helmed by Chef Marco Boscaini, which serves up delicious pizza from its woodfire oven.

Those who opt to check into one of the premier rooms get the privilege of accessing the Executive Lounge located on the 32nd floor. Those who prefer a quieter and less crowded breakfast can head up here (there are lesser choices but still enjoyable) in the mornings. Afternoon tea is also served here as well as pre-dinner drinks, making it not only a great place to do some work but also a place to escape from the numerous guests, especially during peak season.

The Amari Westgate is a Bangkok landmark that has reinvented itself for modern times. It’s good to see it back in full swing as the city fully opens back up for tourists.

