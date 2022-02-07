Bangkok set to debut its first Andaz Hotel in 2023

There’s palpable excitement for Bangkok’s luxury hotel scene as the prestigious One Bangkok an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation joins hands with the prestigious One Bangkok landmark development will be opening Bangkok’s first Andaz Hotel in 2023.

One Bangkok, a joint venture between Thai conglomerate TCC Assets and developer Frasers Property Holdings, has recently announced that it has entered into a management agreement with a Hyatt affiliate to bring the Andaz brand to Bangkok. Scheduled for completion and opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, the hotel will be one of the first projects to open in the One Bangkok Complex.

The addition of the Andaz brand to Bangkok will raise the bar for the city’s expansive luxury hotel options while preparing to welcome back international travellers in the upcoming years. With more hotels like the Ritz-Carlton soon making their way into this empire, One Bangkok aims to become a new and promising hub of luxury hotels in Bangkok as well. While construction is underway, here’s what we can expect from Bangkok’s first-ever Andaz Hotel.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: One Bangkok]

Showcasing Bangkok’s colourful blend of tradition and modernity

Set against the verdant Lumphini Park, Andaz One Bangkok hopes to play a key role in complementing One Bangkok’s extensive world-class offerings of leisure and relaxed luxury in the city’s commercial heart. The hotel’s prime location will provide guests with convenient access to a wide range of shopping, dining and recreational activities, as well as a direct connection to Bangkok’s metro system. Also, the Andaz brand’s creative style of weaving the local culture with a contemporary twist will introduce new hospitality experiences into Bangkok.

The 244-room Andaz One Bangkok will offer unique experiences that draw on Thailand’s cultural heritage and One Bangkok’s energy. Directly overlooking Lumphini Park, both local and international guests will be able to enjoy the serenity of an urban oasis alongside the energy of the city and the One Bangkok district. The hotel’s F&B outlets, ranging from the Andaz Tavern and Lounge to its rooftop restaurants and bars will combine Thai flavours and international cuisine to offer the ultimate creative culinary experiences.