The 8 best 11.11 hotel deals in Bangkok this November 2021

In case the infinite 11.11 deals aren’t enough, here are the most exciting 11.11 hotel deals in Bangkok to check out this November 2021.
Singles’ Day, Double 11, Eleven Eleven, Bachelor’s Day – whatever you want to call it, it’s a day to do one thing: shop. Whether that’s kitchenware, clothes, hotel deals, food, or pretty much anything else, this is the peak time to click that ‘confirm order’ button. Lucky for us, Bangkok hotels have jumped on the 11.11 bandwagon and are offering amazing deals on rooms, dining, wellness, and more. These deals are a steal. Happy shopping.
Who doesn’t love a stay at the chic, breezy, riverfront enclave? Capella Bangkok rolls out two limited-time offers with up to 40% savings. The ‘11.11 Singles’ Day Celebration Voucher’ is inclusive of a complimentary upgrade to their Riverfront Premier room type, daily breakfast for two at Phra Nakhon, discounts on food and beverage, and more.
Booking period: Until 21 November 2021
Stay dates: Until 31 March 2022
Rate: From THB 13,900/night
[Image credit: Capella Bangkok]
If you’ve started planning for New Year, opt for the ’11.11 Singles’ Day Celebration offer – #Hello2022’ option. A complimentary upgrade, breakfast, champagne, sunrise yoga, and more – this is the ultimate way to spend New Year’s Eve.
Booking period: Until 21 November 2021
Stay dates: 31 December 2021
Rate: From THB 20,222/night
[Image credit: Capella Bangkok]
With this one, you’re spoilt for choice, really. The ‘W Bangkok x Marriott Thailand Travel Show’ offers multiple deals this November 2021. From cash vouchers with up to 70% off to an all-you-can-eat a la carte breakfast to a seafood set menu, the options go on and on.
Booking period: Until 14 November 2021
Stay dates: Varies for each deal
Rate: Varies for each deal
[Image credit: W Bangkok]
For a night at the Carlton, the ‘Amazing 11.11 Flash Sales @ Carlton’ is the way to go. The offer includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, 20% off food and beverage in selected outlets, and a special a la carte breakfast for THB 400++.
Booking period: Until 11 November 2021
Stay dates: Until 30 November 2021
Rate: 1,111++/night
[Image credit: Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit]
Whether you’re in search of dining deals or staycation deals, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has got you covered with their seven offers on the table. The ‘11.11 Flash Sale’ is the perfect way to treat yourself. The seven offers are: City Staycay Deal, Upgrade Me Staycation, Festive Brunch/cation, Italian Set Lunch, Stock.Room Brunch, Buy 1 Get 1: Spa treatment, and Kimpton Retro Hamper.
Booking period: Until 14 November 2021
Stay dates: Varies for each deal
Rate: Varies for each deal
[Image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]
Need an escape? Consider the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. With over 50% off on their ‘Book Your Stay & Dine’ deal, this is an absolute steal. Book this deal for a one-night stay for two in their Standard Room which includes hotel credit value worth THB 1,500.
Stay dates: Until 31 March 2022
Rate: From 2,999/night
[Image credit: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit]
If you’re a sucker for BOGO deals, look no further. All offers on Shangri-La Bangkok’s ‘11.11 Flash Sale Buy 1 Get 1’ are buy one get one free. Depending on your budget, the hotel is offering deals for several room types include Deluxe Room, Executive River View Suite, and more.
Stay dates: Until 31 January 2022
Rate: From 4,700/night
[Image credit: Shangri-La Bangkok]
For a staycation in the city, Amari Watergate Bangkok is offering a complimentary third night when you book two nights at the hotel. In addition, guests are also eligible for up to THB 3,000 hotel credit for food and beverage, luxury high tea set, and spa treatments.
Stay dates: Until 20 December 2022
Rate: From 6,120/3 nights
[Image credit: Amari Watergate Bangkok]