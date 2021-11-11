The 8 best 11.11 hotel deals in Bangkok this November 2021

In case the infinite 11.11 deals aren’t enough, here are the most exciting 11.11 hotel deals in Bangkok to check out this November 2021.

Singles’ Day, Double 11, Eleven Eleven, Bachelor’s Day – whatever you want to call it, it’s a day to do one thing: shop. Whether that’s kitchenware, clothes, hotel deals, food, or pretty much anything else, this is the peak time to click that ‘confirm order’ button. Lucky for us, Bangkok hotels have jumped on the 11.11 bandwagon and are offering amazing deals on rooms, dining, wellness, and more. These deals are a steal. Happy shopping.