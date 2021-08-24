There’s no denying that life in lockdown can get a little dreary, especially when you’re locked down in a condo apartment in the city. For a change of scenery and sanity, many are flocking to the beach for a breath of fresh air. Here are the best long-stay hotel deals in Hua Hin that we’ve been eyeing.

There’s a cautionary story about a sick goldfish stuck in a fishbowl, doing the laps without much energy. Its owner feeds it better, more nutritious food, but this makes no difference to its health. Finally, he decides to change the water in the fishbowl, and the goldfish returns to swimming happy laps. The moral of the story is about how often the greatest medicine is the environment (or change thereof) that we surround ourselves with.

Whilst it would be a little ridiculous to relate ourselves to a fish with attention deficit, the argument holds true: a change of scenery can work wonders on your mental and physical health.

Whether you already live in Hua Hin or whether you’re looking to make a move there, here are some of the best long-stay hotel deals that can offer a great change of ambience and routine to your lockdown lifestyle. Whilst health and safety measures still need to be respected, you’d be surprised by the packages hotels are presenting during this time, and the “workcation” amenities they are providing. Read right on.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: VALA Hua Hin]

If you’re seeking a colourful and inspiring environment

Sometimes you just need a change of scenery to brighten the mind. The SO Sofitel Hua Hin totally gets this. They’ve launched a ‘Beach Long Stay Escape’ package recently, which includes a stay in the 60sqm SO Comfy room, with full access to on-site facilities, daily breakfast, laundry, and more. We particularly like this one for an all-round escape, whether you challenge yourself on the floating obstacle course or you surf skate along the hotel’s very own 2km cycling track. Surrounded by colourful decor and an energising aura, it’s the vibrant reset button for those in need.

The deal: THB 56,999 net for a 15-night stay, THB 73,999 net for a 20-night stay, THB 99,999 net for a 30-night stay

The dates: Available now until 30 September 2021

Find out more: SO Sofitel Hua Hin

If you prefer greenery over gigantic skyscrapers

For those who find peace in greenery, the Anantara Hua Hin is a great option for a nature lover’s escape. The beach resort boasts both the perks of a beachfront location and a romantic garden ambience. The long-stay package includes breakfast coupons and discounts on laundry, dining, the spa, and more, and also allows guests to enjoy the fitness centre, tennis, badminton, basketball, table tennis, and kayaking facilities. You’d probably never even have to leave the resort. You’d probably want to stay even longer.

The deal: From THB 12,600 for a 7-night stay, from THB 24,500 for a 14-night stay, from THB 49,000 for a 30-night stay

The dates: Available now

Find out more: Anantara Hua Hin

If you want to socially distance with the family

Safety is still paramount during this time, so if you’re looking to hideout in an enclosed villa, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin have just the thing for you. The resort offers plenty of room types and villa types, ideal for those who want to socially distance away from other hotel guests. Located on the beach front, picture yourself taking daily walks by the shore before you retreat to your private pool for a midday dip. This is ideal for families, and there are plenty of kids’ activities, too.

The deal: From THB 11,500 for a 7-night stay and from THB 40,000 for a 30-night stay in a Deluxe Room, or from THB 20,000 for a 7-night stay and from THB 70,000 for a 30-night stay in a Pool Villa

The dates: Available now until 31 October for booking, with stays until 20 December 2021

Find out more: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

If you want to write work emails with a view of the beach

VALA Hua Hin is a relatively new addition to the Hua Hin hotel scene, but is already making its presence felt. Check our this new resort through their ‘Workation’ package, which includes special discounts the more nights you stay. Daily breakfast, a complimentary mini bar, 2 complimentary afternoon tea sets, lunch, and laundry are all included in the package, as well as a very special floating breakfast for those who stay in a pool villa. Definitely something for Instagram lovers.

The deal: 30% regular room rate discount for stays of 7 nights upwards

The dates: Available now until 30 September 2021

Find out more: VALA Hua Hin

If you want some privacy away from it all

Perhaps you’re embarking on a long-stay trip because you want some peace and quiet. For that kind of getaway, a boutique or smaller hotel is more apt. The Cape Nidhra Hotel offers a fine package for a stay in their private pool suites, inclusive of daily breakfast and even half- or full-board options. This means you could relax and never leave the comfort of your suite throughout your stay — maybe only to walk on the beach, visit the reading room, or get on the paddle boards. Hua Hin town is also a short walk away for any other treats — just don’t forget to wear a mask.

The deal: From THB 26,000 for a 7-night stay in a Sky Pool Suite, and from THB 36,400 for a 7-night stay in a Deluxe Sky Pool Suite (both including breakfast)

The dates: Available now until 30 September for booking, for stays until 31 October 2021

Find out more: Cape Nidhra