Weekend trip idea: Luxury hotels to book on your next trip to Kyoto

You can’t go wrong when in Kyoto—their hospitality and many attractions keep pulling us back every time. Let us show you the best hotels to book when planning for your next trip.

A cultural destination you won’t want to miss, Kyoto is home to many classical Buddhist temples, serene gardenscapes, imperial palaces, shrines and traditional wooden houses — a stark difference from the sprawling metropolis of Tokyo that’s just a two-hour Shinkansen ride away.

The best way to truly immerse yourself in the peaceful spirit of the city is to take the plunge and book a night at a luxury accommodation. While luxury hotels may seem like an unnecessary splurge to some, these upscale locales promise stunning views of the city, some of which come with framed, forested views that set your mind at ease as you rise and start your day with the best foot forward.

Here, we’ve listed out nine of our favourite luxury hotels in Kyoto you’ll want to book for your next holiday out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sorasak/Unsplash]

Bookmark these luxury hotels in Kyoto for your next vacation: