Where to stay in Vietnam when you visit this Songkran

Vietnam has removed its quarantine requirement and is open to international travellers again. If you’re looking for a Songkran trip idea, here are the best resorts and villas to check out there.

Vietnam’s luxury properties are truly one of a kind, attracting visitors from all over the world. Set against the backdrop of the country’s naturally beautiful landscapes and architectural gems, coupled with delicious fresh food and rich heritage, the resorts and villas in Vietnam offer a luxury escape like no other.

Whether set along a pristine sandy beach or in the pulsating metropolis, luxury hotels in Vietnam will impress you with their exceptional warmth, hospitality, modern amenities, bespoke services and signature seafood.

So, if you wish to wander through private tropical gardens in the country’s cultural heartland, or relax with friends and loved ones at a luxury beachfront villa with tailor-made amenities like a private butler and in-room meals, look no further.

Some of the most gorgeous luxury resorts and villas in Vietnam to check out

