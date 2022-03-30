The best luxury resorts in Bali for an extravagant vacation this Songkran

Picture this: a serene tropical paradise with abundant lush greens, vast open skies, and clear waters. A place where culture, culinary delights and art lie at the centre of its soul, and a heart beating to the rhythm of traditional music. A place where time stands still and lulls you into a rejuvenating stupor that’s nothing short of a daydream. Here are the best resorts to check out in Bali for your Songkran break.

Bali is a mystical world of its own that leaves its visitors enchanted with all that it has to offer. It’s a destination where people find solace from the chaos of the world amid nature, art, entertainment and food in its purest and most authentic form. From artisan villages and farmers’ markets to a happening nightlife and spirituality-oriented experiences, Bali makes for that perfect getaway that one would want. To top it all its luxury resorts and stays are equally mesmerising.

While some are nestled in the quiet corners of the island, others are situated atop a cliff overlooking a picturesque view or built by the ocean. As much as this ‘Island of Gods’ has marvels to explore and adventures to indulge in, the hotels and villas similarly offer umpteen luxuries and things-to-do for one to lose themselves in.

Embracing the surrounding undulating hills, terraced paddy fields, white sand beaches and ornate temples with their open-air spacious design, the plush properties in Bali redefine luxury like no other. From housing on-site facilities, spas and wellness centres to arranging all kinds of recreational activities for you to have the best time, they are tailor-made escapades in themselves that one would not get enough of.

If such a holiday retreat has been on your bucket list, it’s time to tick it off. And to make sure it’s drenched in all-things-fine and upscale, we’ve catalogued some of the best luxury resorts in Bali for you to book your stay at.

The best luxury resorts and villas in Bali you’ve got to bookmark