The best luxury resorts in Bali for an extravagant vacation this Songkran

Picture this: a serene tropical paradise with abundant lush greens, vast open skies, and clear waters. A place where culture, culinary delights and art lie at the centre of its soul, and a heart beating to the rhythm of traditional music. A place where time stands still and lulls you into a rejuvenating stupor that’s nothing short of a daydream. Here are the best resorts to check out in Bali for your Songkran break.
Bali is a mystical world of its own that leaves its visitors enchanted with all that it has to offer. It’s a destination where people find solace from the chaos of the world amid nature, art, entertainment and food in its purest and most authentic form. From artisan villages and farmers’ markets to a happening nightlife and spirituality-oriented experiences, Bali makes for that perfect getaway that one would want. To top it all its luxury resorts and stays are equally mesmerising.
While some are nestled in the quiet corners of the island, others are situated atop a cliff overlooking a picturesque view or built by the ocean. As much as this ‘Island of Gods’ has marvels to explore and adventures to indulge in, the hotels and villas similarly offer umpteen luxuries and things-to-do for one to lose themselves in.
Embracing the surrounding undulating hills, terraced paddy fields, white sand beaches and ornate temples with their open-air spacious design, the plush properties in Bali redefine luxury like no other. From housing on-site facilities, spas and wellness centres to arranging all kinds of recreational activities for you to have the best time, they are tailor-made escapades in themselves that one would not get enough of.
If such a holiday retreat has been on your bucket list, it’s time to tick it off. And to make sure it’s drenched in all-things-fine and upscale, we’ve catalogued some of the best luxury resorts in Bali for you to book your stay at.
- Amandari, Ubud, Bali
- COMO Shambhala Estate
- Hoshinoya, Bali
- Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
- Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort
- The St. Regis Bali Resort
- Alila Seminyak
- The Ungasan Clifftop Resort
- Six Senses, Uluwatu
- The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali
- The Seminyak Beach Resort and Spa
- Ayana Resort
- The Royal Purnama
- The Ritz-Carlton
- Bulgari Resort, Bali
Built by the edge of Ayung River Gorge in a design inspired by a traditional Balinese village, Amandari is that perfect hideaway you desire. It lies in the village of Kedewatan and has free-standing suites that you can reach through the surrounding winding pathways. In fact, the resort offers different types of villas and suites that boast of views of the valley below and the skies above.
While some villas have their own swimming pools and kitchens, others have their own lush courtyards, outdoor dining areas and infinity pools for the guests to enjoy. They also tailor-make adventures for their guests which include trekking, visit to neighbouring artisans’ villages and markets, excursions to temples and much more.
A wellness sanctuary located near Ubud, Bali, the COMO Shambhala Estate is all about holistic approach with services like massage therapies, ayurvedic treatments, body care and integrated wellness programmes at its core. Nutritionally balanced cuisines and outdoor activities like climbing and hiking further add to the wellness-oriented stay.
They have a wide range of suites, villas and residences for the guests to choose from as per their requirements. While every room is different, some of them have access to shared pools, lounge areas and pavilions. Whereas, the other spaces also offer private gardens, infinity pools and even a private waterfall.
Nestled in a Balinese jungle over a hill with a sacred river flowing below, Hoshinoya embraces the balance between human and everything natural that Bali is known for. While the river’s mysticism can be felt throughout, the pure air around fills you with peace and bliss that’s unmatched. From canal-like pools connecting the villas to the hefty jungles stretching out in almost every direction, this mini village resort is just the right place to let loose and rejuvenate.
While the garden pool villas with different views and amenities let you unwind in style, the aesthetic wood work, thatched roofs and the entire architecture is a blend of Japanese design with a hint of Balinese culture. While the place’s experiential dining will swoon you, it also has a spa and arranges various activities for you to explore.
One of the most popular resorts in Nusa Dua, Sofitel is a french-inspired beachfront resort with hefty green environs. While it has 415 rooms which includes 39 villas and suites, the place also boasts of ballrooms, different restaurants and bars, a spa and a gym and a kids club.
Offering the comfiest luxuries with scenic views of the pristine beach and wide skies, this resort would shoo away all your worries and let you enjoy your time in the most magical way. Right from the resort’s and room’s classy design and chic interiors to the facilities they are equipped with, everything here speaks of an unparalleled grandeur.
Situated at a cliff’s edge on the Southern tip of Bali, Anantara Uluwatu will unfold a world of incredible views wrapped in stillness and serenity for you. While the terraced architecture is a marvellous sight to the eyes, its suites and villas are furnished with the most exquisite interiors and luxuries.
Cascading down the cliffside, the rooms offer facilities ranging from private pools, balconies with jacuzzi and courtyards to kitchenette, horizon pools and huge outdoor spaces, among others. Their wide range of themed restaurants and bars with different views calm your soul while you savour the sumptuous cuisines to your heart’s content.
A mini theatre, holistic wellness activities, Balinese dance lessons, trekking and whiling away the time in an infinity pool are some of the on-site things to indulge in.
One of the most luxurious resorts in Bali, The St. Regis Bali Resort in Nusa Dua reflects opulence in every way. Overlooking a pristine beach, the resort houses private villas, some even with an immediate beach access and a 24-hour butler service. Designed in airy and spacious settings for the plush property to embrace and welcome nature fully, the Balinese decor, colour palettes and ornate interiors are worth swooning over.
Villas with different views and various facilities like private terraces, a salt water lagoon, Indonesian gazebos with day beds and private swimming pools mark this resort. Thematic restaurants, bars and on-site attractions like spa, fitness centre and pools among others will keep you immersed throughout your stay.
Situated in one of the most happening places in Bali, Alila Seminyak will fulfil all your ‘Bali holiday’ desires spectacularly. While the place itself is popular for serene beaches, a dazzling nightlife, surfing and shopping, this resort too is known for providing world-class ‘stay facilities’ garbed in luxuries. With natural greens and landscapes incorporated in the design, the aesthetic and environment-friendly make of this resort lends it that unmatched glory.
While the suites have some amazing private facilities and spaces to offer, their beachside restaurant and bar are an experience in themselves. And equally transcendental is their spa that has a variety of exclusive treatments done using fresh local ingredients that you can indulge in.
A home to an exclusive collection of villas and suites, The Ungasan Clifftop Resort is one of the most beautiful luxury hotels you can stay at. With multiple swimming pools and gardens throughout the property, get ready to lounge and take dips in water against the splendid views of the horizon.
Featuring infinity pools, private baths, outdoor dining spaces and other facilities, these villas would be a second home to you. While their restaurant by the pool is a great space to lounge and enjoy food at, their spa, Vela, has a menu of different therapies to pamper you.
Revel in tranquillity and nature like never before with the Six Senses at Uluwatu that shares unhindered views of the Indian Ocean blending into vast skies. Landscapes that provide you privacy, sustainability-driven design and unmatched opulence defines this place. From sky suites and cliff pool villas to sky penthouse, presidential villa and the retreat, you would have a lot of stay options to choose from.
Rejuvenate with their spa and wellness facilities, savour authentic cuisines, drinks and a lot more at their bars and dining areas or enjoy activities around, your stay is only going to be wholesome and nothing less.
Located on the Seminyak beach with traditional thatched rooms and villas housing modern luxuries is The Oberoi Beach Resort. Fashioned with a harmony of colour palettes, soul-soothing views and an impeccable design, the accommodation at this resort elicits magnificence in every way. Each villa has private spaces (terrace or pools) that let you make the most of your stay in complete privacy.
From a beach-side cafe and a thatched roof open-air restaurant to a stunning bar, this luxury space pleases your culinaire desires with spectacular views and a hearty ambience. While they offer varied therapies at their on-site spa for you to relax and let loose, it also arranges for adventure-packed experiences like safaris, water activities and a visit to various tourist spots.
An exclusive beachfront resort in the heart of Seminyak, this luxurious property has all that it takes to make your stay one-of-a-kind. Offering relaxation enveloped in luxury are the resort’s suites and villas that are a private retreat in their truest essence. They boast of a spacious design that mingles with the natural environs beautifully to let you experience Bali at its best.
Furthermore, it has various dining spaces, each with a distinct ambience serving a selection of European and Asian cuisines to appease your taste buds to the fullest. The spa and fitness centre completes your stay perfectly with all the pamper and wellness sessions you can undertake.
A clifftop sanctuary overlooking the Jimbaran Bay, the Ayana Resort is nestled amongst secluded lush tropical gardens with panoramic views of the ocean below. It’s one of the best luxury hotels in Bali for honeymooning couples desiring luxuries, privacy and stunning sunset views all at once. The magnificence of this lavish property makes up for once in a lifetime-kind-of-experience marked by secluded spaces, tasteful interiors and private pools.
Your escapade is further maxed up by the various bars, restaurants and entertainment venues strategically located throughout their space of 90 hectares. From lots of thematic dining areas and spa spots to gyms and an 18-hole miniature golf course, you really wouldn’t need to go anywhere else to make the most of your trip.
Nestled in Southeast Bali in Sukawati is The Royal Purnama which is an exclusive boutique retreat full of luxurious facilities and impeccable hospitality. Their private villas house distinctive amenities like private pools, separate kitchens and semi open-air bathrooms among others.
Be it their Standing Stones Restaurant & Beach Lounge, the gym or the Black Sand Spa, each of their facilities enhance the experience of staying here by multifold.
Reflective of modern-day opulence woven with Balinese traditions is The Ritz-Carlton resort in Nusa Dua which is the ultimate luxury destination. With a beachfront location that offers glorious views of the ocean, this resort will be your haven of relaxation and rejuvenation. Their collection of suites and villas is at par equipped with some of the best facilities.
Equally incredible are their dining and bar areas that are designed in a dedicated theme and serve cuisines accordingly. Their holistic wellness indulgences include a spa, steam room, sauna rooms, a yoga studio and hydrotherapy stations.
And of course, the name of this resort itself is enough to give you a peek into all the luxuries that this place would have to offer. The Bulgari Resort Bali is one of the most exotic resorts that provides complete seclusion from everything else. It is just the right pick for people (especially couples) who want to spend their time in the laps of nature blended with the world’s finest luxuries.
They offer well-coordinated arranged services from day excursions and helicopter flights above the volcanoes to personal shoppers taking you to markets. While their dining and spa facilities are a class apart, their villas and mansions too are high on exquisiteness. Their in-villa luxe amenities house even private meditation pergolas, sun decks and cinemas.
