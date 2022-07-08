The best Bangkok staycations to book this July

As the final half of 2022 approaches and vacation mode is officially on throughout Thailand, here are the best staycation packages in Bangkok to book this July.

With half of the year behind you, it wouldn’t hurt to reward yourself with a weekend away — even if you stay in the city. Whether it be a luxurious suite by the river or a comfy king bed overlooking the city’s skyscrapers, save the date and book a staycation in Bangkok your style this July.

Relax in a home-away-from-home setting at The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s Deluxe, Club Rooms, or Suites and receive a complimentary night with the ‘Stay a Little Longer’ staycation package. For booking of three nights, guests will receive a 50% discount on the fourth night. Additionally, book for a six-night stay and receive a complimentary seventh night for free. Moreover, complimentary mini-bar, signature foot massage, and some more club benefits are also available.

‘Stay a Little Longer’ room promotions are available until October 31, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000 or email reservations@okurabangkok.com.

For elegant relaxation in the heart of Bangkok’s business district, the Conrad Bangkok has two celebrated room packages with differing perks. The ‘Experience Conrad’ offers a night’s stay in a Deluxe Room with a special upgrade from Sundays to Thursdays, as well as breakfast and dinner sets at Liu for two. The ‘Stay Rewarded’ package, on the other hand, lets you choose between 2 nights in a Deluxe Room or 2 rooms for 1 night, with breakfast and extra Hilton Honour points.

‘Experience Conrad’ is priced at THB4,599 per person per night; ‘Stay Rewarded’ at THB5,999 per night for two. Both packages are available to book and stay until July 31, 2022.

A series of fun activities are taking place at The Sukhothai Bangkok. Apart from the floral arrangement class and costume night party at Zuk, the hotel is also offering a night in the luxurious Sukhothai-charm Club Room with a view of the serene swimming pool. The spacious accommodation package comes with daily breakfast, afternoon tea, signature evening cocktail, access to the Club Lounge, and additional hotel credits.

‘Welcome to the Club’ staycation package is available to book until July 31, 2022 and applicable until August 31, 2022, priced at THB8,999 net per night.

With a view of Chao Phraya river just outside, an extended night stay at the Shangri-La Hotel will surely bring joy to the guests booking the ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ staycation package. For any booking of Deluxe Room, Deluxe River View Room, Deluxe Balcony Room and Executive River View Suite, guests will receive an additional night stay, daily breakfast for two, early check-in at 12pm, late check-out until 6pm, and 20% discount in all restaurants.

‘Buy 1 Get 1’ staycation package is available until July 12, 2022 and applicable until September 30, 2022. Prices start at THB5,900 per package.

Heritage ambience, stunning suites, and infinity pools describe the elegant 137 Pillars Suites & Residences best. The latest ‘Divine Getaway’ staycation package lets guests relax in style in the luxurious rooms with complimentary breakfast, nightly hotel credits, private butler, and sundowner drinks at Marble Bar.

‘Divine Getaway’ staycation package is available until July 12, 2022 and applicable until December 23, 2022, priced at THB9,900 per night.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.