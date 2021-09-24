The best staycation deals in Bangkok right now (September-October 2021)

In need of a holiday? Check out our list of the best staycation deals in Bangkok for September and October 2021.
We could all do with a change of scenery after months of being stuck indoors. Although traveling to another country or city may not be always feasible, this is where Bangkok staycations can come into play. Lucky for us, Thailand’s metropolitan capital is home to countless beautiful hotels, some of which are offering hard-to-say-no-to staycation deals for this September and October 2021. After all, sometimes the best vacation is a staycation. Here is our list of hotels that are offering the best staycation deals in Bangkok.
[Featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]
Capella Bangkok is a destination within itself and a staycation at this hotel is hard to beat. Want to bask in an outdoor jacuzzi? Done. Want to indulge in a meal by a Michelin-starred chef? Done. A chic, breezy, riverfront enclave, Capella Bangkok makes for the ultimate staycation location. From their Riverfront King to their Presidential Villa, there is an array of room types guests can choose from, with unbeatable staycation rates.
Booking period: Until 30 September 2021
Stay dates: Until 31 October 2021
Rate: From THB 17,500/night
[Image credit: Capella Bangkok]
Celebrating their first anniversary, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is collaborating with LUSH Thailand for an eye-popping ‘HAPPY ANNIVERSARY’ hotel package deal. This staycation deal includes breakfast for 2 people, THB 3,000 hotel credits, and a chance to win LUSH Thailand gifts. Additionally, if you’re looking to staycate with your furry friend, this pet-friendly property is a pawsome option for a pawfect staycation for you and your pooch.
Booking period: Until 30 September 2021
Stay dates: 1-31 October 2021
Rate: From THB 6,500++/night
[Image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]
Dreaming of a holiday in the city of love? Consider the French-inspired Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit for your next staycation. Bringing French elegance to Bangkok, this staycation is ideal for all kinds of trips. Whether that be a romantic getaway, a friends’ weekend, a family trip, or a solo escape. To enhance the ‘French’ experience, guests can also indulge in exciting European culinary offerings during their stay.
Booking period: Until 31 October 2021
Stay dates: Until 31 October 2021
[Image credit: Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit]
Although centrally located, a ‘Summer Staycation’ at the Intercontinental Bangkok offers a break from the hustling and bustling life in the city. Rates vary for each room category, with eight categories on offer: Grande Deluxe room, Corner Suite, Club InterContinental Room, Premier Suite, Executive Suite, Ambassador Suite, Diplomatic Suite, Royal Suite. Some of the exclusive benefits right now include daily breakfast, nightly credit, and discounts on hotel services.
Booking period: Until 30 September 2021
Stay dates: Until 30 September 2021
Rate: From THB 3,000/night
[Image credit: InterContinental Bangkok]
Fully imbuing the staycation spirit, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel offers three types of staycation deals. For those in need of a romantic getaway, opt for the ‘Summer Dreaming Romantic Staycation.’ If you’re looking for an escape from the fast-paced lifestyle, check out the ‘Staycation on the Greens’ option. Lastly, if fine art, the Bangkok skyline, and snazzy rooms are to your taste, pamper yourself with with ‘Make Your Own Adventure Staycation’ deal. The price varies for each staycation offer, with special perks for each type.
Booking period: Until 31 October 2021
Stay dates: Until 31 October 2021
Rate: From THB 5,500/night
[Image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel]
For all the foodies out there, we believe that this dining-focused staycation by Conrad Bangkok is what you need for your next getaway. The ‘Suite Retreat’ collection consists of four room types: Grand Premium, Executive Suite, Terrace Suite, Conrad Premium Suite. All ‘Suite Retreat’ offers are inclusive of daily breakfast, a free-of-charge fully-stocked minibar, afternoon tea, evening snacks, and a complimentary extra bed if needed.
Booking period: Until 31 October 2021
Stay dates: Until 31 October 2021
Rate: From THB 2,999/night
[Image credit: Conrad Bangkok]
An exceptional meal in a private dining room with a complimentary overnight stay? Yes, please. With the ‘Dine Privately, Sleep in Comfort’ promotion, guests can luxuriate in an international dining experience, and if they spend THB 4120 net on food and beverages, are entitled to a complimentary one-night stay in a Deluxe Room. Furthermore, guests that spend THB 5,885 net or more will be treated to a complimentary overnight stay in an M Suite.
Note: Dining reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance and are limited to a maximum of four people. All dinner guests are required to check-in to the hotel and the free night is only valid on the same night as the dinner.
Available until: 30 September 2021
Rate: From THB 3,500++
[Image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]