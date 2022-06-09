The best Bangkok staycations to book this June

To officially welcome summer this year, we’ve got our eye on staycations in Bangkok that are all about wellness and celebrations of hotel anniversaries.

Whether you’re looking for a series of wellness activities to join or dreaming of a weekend trip to Japan, Bangkok is always brimming with creative staycation packages. Here’s our pick of the mix for this June.

The Peninsula invites all guests to appreciate their own wellbeing with a range of wellness-related activities and seminars, such as healthy cooking workshops, acupressure, meditation, yoga, pilates, HIIT, Zumba classes, and more this June. To gain access to all of the activities, delight in the ‘Wellness Festival Stay Package’ that includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, flexible check-in and check-out, breakfast, and healthy lunch set at River Cafe and Terrace, a two-day pass to the festival, and access to the cocktail event for two persons.

The Wellness Festival Stay Package is available between June 10-12, 2022, priced at THB15,100 net for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 020 2888.

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate the Global Wellness Day, visit 137 Pillars Suites & Residences for its 4-day and 3-night staycation package. This ‘Reset, Restart, Rejoice’ staycation is guided by the Seven Pillars of Wellness philosophy comprising of exercise, diet, mindfulness, restoration, evolution, expression and social interaction. All in all, guests will partake in a number of wellness activities, spa treatments, and will be served healthy plant-based meals in either the grandiose Sukhothai or Ayutthaya Suite in this heritage hotel.

The ‘Reset, Restart, Rejoice’ package is valid through April 30, 2023. Prices start at THB51,160++.

Through the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s ‘125 Anniversary Special’ staycation package, the hotel makes sure wellbeing lies at the very centre of your everyday experience. The relaxation begins in the suite with a magnificent garden or city view, and proceeds forward to complimentary daily breakfast, anniversary drinks, sweet treats, and mini-bar snacks. Moreover, Executive Club and Suite bookings will also receive a complimentary Thai massage, all-day refreshments, high tea, discount on spa and laundry services, and access to the signature Thermal Experience.

The ‘125 Anniversary Special’ package is available for booking until September 30, 2022. Prices start at THB8,925++ per night. For more information and reservation, contact 02 095 9999.

In the celebration of the hotel’s 10th anniversary, The Okura Prestige Bangkok is offering some of the most luxurious room packages in the heart of Bangkok. The Ultra-Luxury Room Package includes the elegant Royal Suite with an array of one-of-a-kind benefits such as in-room breakfast, 8-course dinner with wine pairing from Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu, in-room Japanese hot bath experience, limousine round-trip pick up, and hotel credits. Meanwhile, the ‘Wanderlust in Japan’ room package will offer some Japanese-inspired amenities including a complimentary embroidered yukata and in-room Japanese onsen hot bath.

‘Ultra-Luxury’ is priced at THB100,000++ per night, and ‘Wanderlust in Japan’ is priced at THB10,000 per night. Room packages are available until June 30, 2022. For reservations and more information, call 02 687 9000.

