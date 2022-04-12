7 exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for April 2022

If you’re planning to stay in the capital city this Songkran, check out these seven exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for April 2022.

If you plan to stay in Bangkok during the Songkran holiday in spite of all the enticing out-of-town getaways, at least do it in style. This Songkran, treat yourself to these staycation packages from Bangkok’s best luxury hotels and enjoy several rewarding perks, from delightful breakfast buffets to hotel credits.

7 staycation deals in Bangkok for April 2022

For a luxury stay in the centre of Bangkok’s most bustling districts, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is offering a ‘Songkran Spirit Thai New Year Celebration’ package for an urban retreat. Specifically during this Songkran period, guests will wind down in the terrace room with private patio, indulge in a buffet breakfast, and receive as much as THB2,000 hotel credits for the restaurants and bars. In honour of the Thai holiday, the traditional alms-offering ceremony with Buddhist monks is also arranged for those interested to join as well.

Booking period: Until 17 April 2022

Staying period: 13-17 April 2022

Rate: THB 4,000

Following with the ‘Iconic Celebrations’ of The St. Regis Bangkok’s 11th anniversary, all guests are invited to reserve a stay in one of its luxurious room with additional perks including breakfast, an afternoon tea set, and hotel credits granted daily for the restaurants and spa. For an even more sparklingly superb stay, book a suite and receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and the Little JJ teddy bear.

Booking period: Until 30 June 2022

Staying period: Until 30 June 2022

Rate: From THB 8,900

The Siam Kempinski Hotel celebrates the month with a ‘Summer of Happiness’ staycation package with extra hotel credits to splurge at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, ALATi Mediterranean restaurant and Kempinski The Spa. If you’re looking to stay during the Songkran period, a supplement charge will grant you an additional THB1,000 hotel credits to be used in the hotel’s culinary and wellness services. For guests checking in between Monday to Thursday excluding Songkran, enjoy an immediate THB 500 hotel credits per room per night.

Booking period: Until 31 May 2022

Staying period: Until 30 June 2022

Rate: From THB 6,888

Upgrade your Songkran holiday in Bangkok with the special staycation package at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Start your holiday with an early check-in at 8am and relax in the Deluxe Premier Room. After waking up to the breakfast by the river at The Verandah, a 60-minute spa treatment will be offered for two people per stay. The check-out can also be as late as 8pm, so you can take time in this riverside sanctuary to the fullest.

Booking period:

Staying period: 13-15 April 2022

Rate: From THB 13,999++

For a lazy Songkran holiday, stay at Kimpton Maa-Lai’s 24-hour staycation package which allows check-in and check-out at 3pm. Surrounded by Langsuan green lung, the hotel entices you to stay in all day with the room update guarantee, breakfast for two and hotel credits at Stock.Room, complimentary minibar and free-flow signature drinks at Evening Social Hour.

Booking period: Until 16 April 2022

Staying period: 10-17 April 2022

Rate: THB 7,499

The ‘Riverside Songkran Escape’ offers exactly what the name suggests, a peaceful escape by Chao Phraya River at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok. The hotel invites all guests to celebrate the Thai new year with a comfortable and luxurious night’s stay, breakfast for two, THB 2,000 resort credit per day, and additional Kasara Executive Lounge benefits for booking on suites.

Booking period: Until 17 April 2022

Staying period: 13-17 April 2022

Rate: From THB 3,998

If you wish to stay in the centre of Sukhumvit where everything is just a walk away, this is a great time to visit Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. The ‘Songkran City Break’ package includes a one-night stay in the Deluxe Room, breakfast for two, delectable dinner at the hotel’s international restaurant Goji Kitchen + Bar, plus 20% discount on all food and beverage including in-room dining.

Booking period: Until 17 April 2022

Staying period: 11-17 April 2022

Rate: From THB 4,999

