12 of the best yoga retreats around the world

There’s nothing like a yoga retreat to escape the mundane for much-needed solace. Ceremonial gatherings, meditation sessions, daily yoga classes, a clean diet and restorative breathwork – some of the best yoga retreats have a lot to offer to zen-seekers who want to partake in the unification of their mind, body and soul.

From laid-back retreats to soulful ashram experiences and luxurious yoga oases, these places offer the perfect surroundings where you can immerse yourself in a yogic lifestyle and truly unwind. The yoga retreats and wellness centres ensure a peaceful stay away from the cacophony of the city and help you connect with your inner self while being amidst nature.

Check out some of the best yoga retreats around the world

[Featured Image Credit: Como Shambhala Estate; Hero Image Credit: Kamalaya Koh Samui]

Sen Wellness Sanctuary, Sri Lanka

The Sen Wellness Sanctuary is one of the highly acclaimed wellness retreats in the world. It was founded by Dr Sam Kankanamge and is located on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. With the state-of-the-art au naturel accommodations in Cabanas or huts, the sanctuary offers the ultimate luxury to be surrounded by trees where you can relax to the sounds of rustling jungles and birds. The daily yoga classes include Kundalini, Vinyasa and Yin yoga.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh, India

Every detail at Ananda in the Himalayas is well thought out – from the private pools, regal décor and landscaped gardens that overlook Ganga beach with decadent Ayurvedic meals. The property is perched on the top of a hill and the stay comes with plenty of luxurious extras. You can choose from daily Yoga sessions, meditation, Ayurveda and Vedanta practices in the lap of nurturing Sal forests and tranquil vistas to make the most of your wellness journey at this traditional yoga retreat.

Sanará, Tulum, Mexico

Sanará is Spanish for ‘you will heal,’ and this luxury retreat on the Tulum beach aims to revitalise both mind and body with its immersive wellness experience. The ocean-front Yoga studio, beach garden sanctuaries, conscious kitchen offerings and dynamic itinerary of activities make it the ultimate holistic hangout for zen-seekers.

Absolute Sanctuary, Thailand

This laid-back sanctuary, managed by AUMA Hospitality, offers a spiritual enclave with its 22 one-to-one Yoga and detox programmes across 15 categories. The guests can enjoy nutritious and balanced superfood meals and comprehensive wellness consultations for days to a month-long intensive retreat.

Blue Spirit, Costa Rica

Located on top of a hill with majestic views of the Pacific and Guiones Beach in Nosara, Blue Spirit is highly acclaimed for its serene surroundings, vibrant international community of yoga teachers, sages and holistic lifestyle. They run week-long yoga retreats that are focused on cultivating mindfulness, self-reflection, healing and relaxation.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla, India

With the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, this haven of tranquillity draws in seekers to rejuvenate and recharge. The yoga classes at Wildflower Hall are instructed one-to-one by experienced practitioners and include postures and breathing techniques. You can take an early morning walk into the forest around the property and enjoy local Himalayan delicacies by the bonfire. Personalised yoga sessions can also be requested.

Tri, Sri Lanka

A tranquil hideaway in the South of Sri Lanka, Tri is the ultimate tropical holistic retreat with an immersive yoga experience. The resort offers the physical and spiritual practice of Quantum Yoga and dynamic healing through breathwork and meditation taught by the founder and yoga instructor Lara Drummond.

Shambala Gatherings, Sweden

This go-slow retreat centre nestled within the wild forest of Bergslagen doubles up as a yoga retreat and respite for weary travellers. You can get the best of both worlds with afternoon invigorating yoga sessions and relaxing evening spas. You can take long walks in the forests, enjoy water meditation and kirtans or simply hike nearby to invite full immersion in the pure natural bliss.

Kamalaya, Thailand

Modelled on the nature-inspired architecture and tasteful interiors, this luxurious wellness retreat overlooks the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Their wellness programmes include yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic traditional massages, personal meditation and pranayama practices for deep relaxation.

Como Shambala Estate, Bali

Away from the bustling Ubud, you will find this Balinese retreat outside of the city, nestled in a rainforest valley. You can take private yoga sessions in a serene estate adjacent to the babbling Ayung river. They have experts who visit from all over the world to teach about reflexology, Pilates and nutrition, among other things.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Karnataka, India

There are several factors which make Shreyas Yoga Retreat one of the best health and wellness retreats in the world. From rejuvenation spa treatments and yoga therapy to Panchakarma sessions and mindful culinary experiences, this place has everything to rejuvenate your soul and bring blissful calmness to your body. The place offers beautiful accommodation options and holds traditional cultural performances.

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, Bahamas

This place is a perfect destination to keep all the hullabaloo of the city at bay and immerse in some morning meditation and sunrise yoga. Bringing traditional yoga practices to the pristine beaches of the Bahamas, they hold daily yoga sessions and offer training courses to yoga teachers. Wellness and spiritual events, chanting and clean dietary options available at this yoga retreat are sure to make your stay here an unforgettable experience.