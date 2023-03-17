Capella debuts in Australia with Capella Sydney, and is now open for booking

Listen close because this brand-new luxury could be on your next hotel stay to the harbour city of the Oceania. Capella Sydney now opens its doors to the unique heritage building that took years to renovate.

After a seven-year restoration and renovation process, Capella Hotels has announced that Capella Sydney will officially open. The hotel is also Capella’s first property in Australia.

Modern and luxurious

Capella Sydney occupies a city block near Circular Quay, the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, making it accessible to all of Sydney’s best attractions and activities.

Housed within the Department of Education building, the property was initially designed in the 1900s by NSW government architect George McRae. With the expertise of Pontiac Land, the restored and reimagined legacy building has breathed life back to the prestigious Sandstone Precinct.

The brand new Capella Sydney hosts 192 appointed guestrooms and suites across nine levels. As with its sister properties, staying in any one of them is a luxurious experience. All rooms have been outfitted with deluxe textiles, standalone tubs, Italian Frette linen, and a bespoke collection of vegan, sustainable in-room amenities, designed in partnership with natural skin care and wild fragrance company Haeckels.

Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, says: “[Capella Sydney] represents a significant opportunity for Capella to showcase its refined and curated offerings to Sydney and its visitors, and we look forward to amplifying the stories, culture and experiences of the city through a uniquely Capella lens.”

Art fills the halls of Capella Sydney

Upon arrival at the Farrer Place lobby, guests can marvel at the property’s collection of acquired and commissioned art. This ground-floor collection includes vibrant works by Australian artists Judy Watson, Otis Hope Carey, Elise Cakebread and Georgia Bisley, as well as Dutch art duo DRIFT, who are currently showing a massive robotic lighting installation.

Titled Meadow, the installation by DRIFT suspends in the central gathering space. This voluminous lounge area, now known as Aperture, occupies the original courtyard of the old building, acting as a core leading to various amenities.

Lush facilities and amenities

Capella Sydney offers two dining experiences – the charming anchor restaurant Brasserie 1930 and contemporary art-deco McRae Bar, which feature cuisine in collaboration with The Bentley Group. Furthermore, guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at Auriga Spa or swim in the 20-metre heated indoor pool on level six.

Guests also can unwind in the private ground-floor section, The Living Room, a signature space of all Capella properties. This space is also where culture and experience programs happen, facilitated by Culturists. They also personally shape the guest experience from pre-arrival to departure.

One such experience is a two-hour storytelling tour of a bygone era. Guests will head on a walking tour, which starts from the hotel to the laneways of The Rocks. Intriguing anecdotes and stories about the history of the Department of Education building, now Capella Sydney, and the Sandstone Precinct, are shared here, making this tour an enriching one for the whole family.

To celebrate the opening, Capella Sydney is offering this experience as part of the Capella History Journey package. This also includes overnight accommodation in a deluxe guestroom for two guests priced at AUD1,500.

(All images credit: Timothy Kaye)

Capella Sydney is now open and currently accepts reservations. It is at 35/39 Bridge St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.