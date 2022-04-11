Centara Hotels & Resorts ventures to Japan with Centara Grand Hotel Osaka

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka marks Centara Hotels & Resorts’ inaugural property in Japan. The hotel is slated for a July 2023 opening.

One of Thailand’s leading hotel groups, Centara Hotels & Resorts, adds Japan to its globalisation plans with Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. The soon-to-open five-star hotel is the group’s inaugural property in the Land of the Rising Sun and is scheduled for a July 2023 opening.

In total, there are six brands that fall under the umbrella of Centara Hotels & Resorts: Centara Reserve, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, and Cosi. All of these brands cover a broad spectrum of the travel market, with each subsidiary pivoting on different experiences. Regionally, Centara Hotels & Resorts has properties in more than ten regions in Thailand. Internationally, other than the upcoming one in Japan, the hotel operator has properties in six other countries: UAE, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and the Republic of Maldives.

As of now, the soon-to-be hotel is a 35-storey structure with construction nearing the halfway point. By July 2023, the debut property will house 515 premium rooms, including rooms with bunk beds and connecting rooms, making it an ideal choice for distinctive demographics including families, business travellers, and more. As for amenities, the hotel will feature a unique rooftop dining room, a fitness centre, a co-working space, event spaces, as well as the first SPA Cenvaree in Japan.

[Hero image credit: Nomadic Julien/Unsplash; featured image credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts]