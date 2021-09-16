Airbnb and Disney recreate the treehouse from Winnie the Pooh

If, like us, you grew up with the honey-loving bear known as Winnie the Pooh, we’re sure you’re familiar with the Hundred Acre Wood. Now, thanks to Airbnb and Disney, you could actually stay there.

Sure it’s always been a bit of a fairytale, but Airbnb wants to make your wildest dreams come true with what it’s quite cleverly dubbed ‘Bearbnb’, created in collaboration with Disney to celebrate the bear’s 95th anniversary this year.

This exact, human-sized replica of Winnie the Pooh’s cosy treehouse will be located in Ashdown Forest — an ancient area of open heathland situated some 30 miles south of London in the county of East Sussex — and is large enough to sleep up to four guests.

(All images: Airbnb)

Fans of the endearing character and its adventures will be hosted by Disney’s very own Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who has also been the artist behind the animation for over 30 years. But of course the artist was the best person for the job, having been privy to every single detail of the portly bear’s house all these years.

Here, she used details directly from the works of E.H. Shepard to recreate the home in real life, from its bright red doors and acorn-lined wallpaper to the famous rocking chair. The double bed will be accompanied by single beds accessed via timber ladders, so you to can take all the naps you fancy, just as Pooh did.

Guests will also be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals.

“I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for thirty years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories. The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years,” said Raymond.

This Airbnb x Disney recreation of Hundred Acre Wood will only be listed for two separate stays on 24 and 25 September (and at only US$130 a night), so chances are we won’t get to actually stay at what is easily the most magical Airbnb listing ever created, but if there’s one thing Winnie the Pooh taught us, it’s that it’s okay to dream.

Scroll down for a little tour of this exclusive listing.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.