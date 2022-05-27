Fairmont Hotels and Resorts ventures to Japan with Fairmont Tokyo

Fairmont Tokyo marks Fairmont Hotels and Resorts‘ inaugural property in Japan. The hotel is slated for a 2025 opening.

This just in: Accor has announced that the Fairmont brand will open its first hotel property in Japan come 2025. Fairmont Tokyo will be located a short 18-minute drive away from Haneda International Airport, with close proximity to Hamamatsucho Railway Station.

“We are excited to welcome Fairmont Tokyo into our portfolio of grand hotels, providing a stunning backdrop where glamour meets culture, and where guests and locals will come together to make memories,” says Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea.

“Like all Fairmont properties around the world, the hotel is set to become the epicenter of Tokyo’s social scene and will bring a new level of personalised service and thoughtful luxury to the city,” he continues.

The 219-room locale will feature stunning views of Tokyo Bay, complete with three dining establishments, a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, meeting rooms, banquet facilities, and chapel as well.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

[Hero image credit: Jezael Melgoza; featured image credit: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts]