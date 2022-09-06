First Look: Hilton’s first flagship branded hotel in Hiroshima debuts

Hilton has debuted its latest locale in Hiroshima, Japan. Located in the city centre, here’s the low-down on the new hotel.

The 420-room Hilton Hiroshima is located in the centre of Hiroshima city, providing convenient access to Hiroshima station (10-minute drive away) and is within walking distance to the the UNESCO World Heritage Site “Atomic Bomb Dome,” and Peace Memorial Park.

The establishment is set to be one for business travellers too — it’s home to one of the largest MICE facilities in the Chugoku and Shikoku region.

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been a beacon of hospitality in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are delighted to debut the brand’s 600th hotel in the heart of Hiroshima. As the brand continues its solid growth momentum across the region, we look forward to delivering exceptional stay experiences with the light and warmth of Hilton’s signature hospitality.”

Inside the new Hilton Hiroshima

One Bedroom Suite

L’occitane Spa

Flow Lounge

Executive Lounge

Here, all guest rooms and suites are dressed to honour the culture and natural surroundings of the area – think blue accents that reflect the Seto Inland Sea and amenities inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of the region. Guests are also privy to a view of Hiroshima’s cityscape, as well as Seto Inland Sea and serene mountains in the distance.

Of course, that’s not all. Besides offering the first L’occitane spa in the region, the Hilton Hiroshima also features not one, but four dining establishments for all to enjoy. Spend your mornings at the all-day dining MOZAIK, before heading to FLOW Lounge for some afternoon respite. After dinner, which is best had at SENSUI, take a trip to ZATTA for cocktails, locally produced sake, and live entertainment.

For more information, head to the Hilton Hiroshima website.