Weekend trip guide: The best heritage boutique hotels in George Town, Penang

When we think of one of the most historical, rich, and diverse heritage towns in Southeast Asia, Penang, Malaysia will always come to mind.

And trust us, Penang is always worth a visit. If you’re planning a trip to Penang soon, these beautiful heritage boutique hotels in George Town, Penang, will for sure offer you a memorable stay.

Famed for its cultural sights and diverse Malaysian flavours, Penang is one of the world’s best travel destinations. Besides delicious grubs, the island is filled with beautiful historical sites. Luckily, some of these buildings are restored into stunning boutique hotels that are available for a cosy stay.

In our curated guide, we have listed the best boutique hotels in the capital city of Penang that are equally stunning and filled with history. From the Noordin Mews to the Areca Hotel, you’re in for a treat. Get ready for a memorable stay or go ahead and suggest these spots to your loved ones.

5 of the best boutique hotels with a unique history in Penang:

Noordin Mews

For a memorable stay in Penang’s heritage centre, head to Noordin Mews. Glorifying a part of history, the hotel was once a Peranakan shophouse in the 1920s. Since then, the hotel has been restored to its authentic aesthetics with modern touches. Step inside and discover the beauty behind each interior and fixtures, such as the classic floor tiles, ornate archway carvings and more. Three rooms are available: Mews Room, Noordin Suite and Sultan Suite. For some downtime, check out the recreational facilities, such as the common area with a selection of board games and books. When the weather is too hot, take a dip in the pool. Plus, you won’t have to feel guilty about leaving your furry friend at home as the hotel is entirely pet-friendly.

Address: 53, Lebuh Noordin, 10300 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Contact: +60 4263 7125

Email: info@noordinmews.com

Yeng Keng Hotel

For travellers looking for an authentic boutique stay, Yeng Keng Hotel is the place to be. Offering 19 rooms and suites, the hotel is a restored Anglo-Indian bungalow residence built in the 1800s. Located in the heart of Penang, the hotel represents a stunning blast from the past, featuring joyful vintage furniture and wooden panel floors. If you’re planning to stay in this glorious space, there are three rooms to explore: Courtyard Room, Chulia Suite and Yeng Keng Suite. Organise a special event with the hotel as they offer their space for weddings, dinner parties and conference meetings.

Address: Yeng Keng Hotel, 362 & 366, Chulia Street, World Heritage City of George Town, 10200 Penang, Malaysia

Contact: +604 262 2177

Email: reservations@yengkenghotel.com

Seven Terraces

Seven Terraces is famed for its mesmerising historical building. Built in the late 1900s, the Anglo-Chinese terrace features beautifully decorated details imported from England and distinctive traditional Chinese architecture. While many raves about the open-air courtyard, the hotel’s excellent use of vintage furniture and antique finishing is something to look forward to. Ideal for couples and families, guests can choose the Terraced Duplex suites (two pax) or the Stewart Apartment and Argus Apartment for a maximum of five pax. We recommend the Argus Apartment for its spacious lounge, sleeping area and two comfortable bedrooms.

Address: Stewart Ln, Georgetown, 10200 George Town, Penang

Contact: +604-264 2333

Savv Hotel

Wonderfully located in the heart of George Town and overlooking the Clan Jetties, the Savv Hotel is another boutique hotel worth visiting. Dated in the late 70s, this heritage building was once used for port commerce purposes, and today the building still retains its original look – check out the original image here. In total, there are 46 rooms available with six types of contemporary, cosy spaces: cabin, superior, deluxe, premium deluxe, Savv premium and studio. After a long day of exploring, head to the Trees@Savv to enjoy thirst-quenching drinks amidst the lush greenery.

Address: 39C, Pengkalan Weld, 10300 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Contact: +604 261 6228

Email: enquiry@savvhotel.com

Areca Hotel

If you’re on the hunt for a space that blends tranquillity with an enchanting feel, book a stay at Areca Hotel. Located on Khoo Sian Ewe road, the hotel offers 48 rooms with four types of living areas to book. Each space is thoughtfully designed with modern furnishings and a unique blend of heritage. Not limited to couples, the hotel is also children-friendly, offering a playroom area and a baby changing room.

Address: 5, Jalan Khoo Sian Ewe, George Town, 10050 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Contact: +604-261 0050

Email: info@arecahotelpenang.com

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Kelvin Zyteng; Featured image credit: Instagram/@yengkenghotelpenang.