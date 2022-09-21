Checking in: Amansara is the reason why we won’t stop revisiting Siem Reap

It isn’t everyday that you are ushered out of the immigration queue, given a fast track through the visa process, and escorted — moist, jasmine-scented towelette in hand — to a 1962 vintage Mercedes down the tall-tree-lined streets of Siem Reap. Then again, nothing about a stay at Amansara could classify as “everyday.” A dream over two days, read on for the full review of our weekend stay.

Real talk: Siem Reap has a bucket list destination reputation. If you’ve seen the magnificent temples of Angkor (once, twice, or even ten times), you may find that there’s little reason beyond historical attraction to come back. It’s a harsh reality and a real conundrum for a luxury resort in Siem Reap to beat. Nevertheless, like the Cambodian temple puzzles Lara Croft kept on solving, Amansara has somehow managed to crack this code in a number of ways.

Glad that we got that inevitable Tomb Raider reference out of the way, read on for our review of Amansara over two nights — dipping into the sweet, slow Siem Reap way of life, and immersing ourselves in the soulful elegance of this beautiful property.

[All images courtesy of Amansara]

Hotel review: Amansara is your reason to revisit Siem Reap

Location

Amansara lies at an approximate 20-minute ride from Siem Reap International Airport, located at the edge of Angkor, a mere 10 minutes away from the world-renowned temple complex. Much like a hidden gem, the location is central yet secluded, tucked away along Siem Reap’s Charles de Gaulle Boulevard. Major international hotel chains have pompous properties nearby, and the lively Pub Street is a short jeep ride away. There’s a local market, royal garden, and even the national museum in close vicinity, and yet, Amansara sits quietly — like a best-kept secret — amongst them all. Those not in the know won’t even recognise the signage at the entrance to the resort, and in a world of pretence and loud logo mania, we kind of love this feat. Luxury incognito.

Suites

It’s not without reason. Amansara was once the residence for King Sihanouk’s most special guests. Once a 12-room villa, now a 24-suite resort, the property follows an impressive 1960s Khmer architectural style. Contemporary, structural, and effortlessly sleek, the resort manages to blend together a design-forward setting with the subtle cultural touches innate to the Aman brand.

Aligned around two garden courtyards and a geometrically-intriguing main pool, Amansara’s suites feel like intimate enclaves, despite being part of a larger interconnected floorplan. The juxtaposition between the relatively small property and the large light-filled rooms is remarkable, and a contributing factor to why Amansara feels so (astonishingly) homey.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and dark wooden accents bring together a spacious, and serene interior. A reflection pond, sun lounger, and private plunge pool lie alluringly outside, separated by a glass door and standalone bath tub. Seamless, and so very inviting, the lack of television and other blue-light-emitting annoyances become hardly noticeable. Physically but even mentally, the space is preciously private.

Dining

Privacy is the name of the game, and yet attentiveness is the silent key player. This became especially apparent to us when dining at the resort.

There is only one restaurant on the property, which acts as a kind of gathering place for guests to dine at any time of the day. Beneath a grand domed ceiling in a lofty rotunda, diners can choose between Khmer delicacies or international dishes, with a menu that manages to keep it simple yet varied enough for a multi-day stay. We loved that there was a daily-changing tasting menu for diners who wish not to make decisions, and we loved that Cambodia’s multifaceted culinary heritage really came to shine at every meal. We enjoy the in-house pastries and viennoiserie, as well as the Khmer breakfast dishes, in particular.

A signature of the Aman experience, complimentary daily afternoon tea is also served at the restaurant, and can be enjoyed on the outdoor terraces, too.

Facilities

Amansara’s beating heart is the restaurant and the main pool at its centre, yet there are other facilities tucked away at various corners of the resort.

Imagine our surprise when we uncovered a second pool and recreational area at the back of the property. The hidden black-tiled gem comprises of a 25-metre lap pool, a bamboo tree-lined lounging area, and a seriously stylish boutique-like gym, for those who like to keep fit on vacation.

For those who prefer frangipane incense to fitness, head beyond the 43-metre Angkor-inspired bas relief to discover the Aman Spa. Four treatment rooms and a dedicated yoga studio make up the spa, specialising in Khmer healing traditions interwoven with Aman’s own organic blends, and general ethos of restorative calm. We particularly love that there are also spiritual activities on the menu, including forest bathing, walking meditation, and Buddhist water blessings. After spending the day exploring the temples and historic sites, we also highly recommend the Angkor Temple Walk treatment, a soothing foot and leg oil massage designed to stimulate and revive tired muscles.

Experiences

If you’re flying to Siem Reap to discover Angkor Wat, Amansara is an ideal gateway. Located just 10 minutes from the world’s largest temple complex, explorations are stress- and fuss-free, as the resort organises tour guide, entry passes, refreshments, and fitting modes of transport — be it a three-wheel remork, open-top jeep, or even custom motorboat.

Beyond Angkor Wat, however, Amansara also offers a series of other immersive packages, be it along a spiritual, culinary, or adventure-seeking tangent. During our stay, we ventured to Amansara’s Khmer Village House, located in a garden within the Angkor Wat Heritage site. The traditional wooden stilted home is a stunning hideaway in nature, where hands-on cooking classes, romantic candlelit dinners, and — in our case — a picturesque brunch spread can be served. Slurping homemade rice noodles and overlooking the 10th century royal reservoir of Srah Srang, Amansara’s appeal and magnetic pull to Siem Reap become crystal clear.

Verdict

Amansara’s history does not fault it. The property still feels very much like the private residence it once was for guests of the King. Owing to design, dreamy experiences, and dedicated service, guests are treated regally to a stay that goes aeons beyond what one might expect in a “touristy town.”

Even if you’ve seen Angkor Wat before, even if you’ve explored Ta Phrom, the infamous Tomb Raider temple set before, there is hardly any way your heart strings won’t feel tugged as the vintage 1962 Mercedes pulls out of the property on your departure. Our guest companion New York crypto bros, retired European history professors, and even Hollywood megastars have found this sentiment, and now we’re in on the secret.

As the gate closes and Amansara goes back to being that cleverly camouflaged property along Charles de Gaulle Boulevard, we are glad. Keep away the outside world, and let it continue to live out its namesake: a place of “heavenly peace” — a place always worth the revisit.

Amansara, Phum Boeung Daun Pa Sangkat Slorgram, Siem Reap Town, +855 63 760 33.