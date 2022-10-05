Checking in: Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel is perfect for party people

Those who have been to Samui may be familiar with Seen Beach Club, and now after a long night of partying, you can walk to your own room where there’s a good bed to sleep in (or by the toilet, depending on how your night is going). Welcome to Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club.

We both know we don’t go to Samui to walk along the shore and have a quiet night in after. While the beach is gorgeous — don’t get us wrong — Samui is the destination to grab multiple drinks, light up the dance floor, and make questionable decisions you cannot tell your editor about. If those are the vibes you’re interested in, you’re in the right place.

That’s why when we heard about a new Avani opening up in Chaweng, we did not hesitate to fly over, stay for two nights, and see what they’re all about—all for research purposes. Let’s talk about it, and why it’s worth a visit.

Review: Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club

Location

The hotel is located on the east side of the island, right next to Seen Beach Club, which we’ll talk about more in detail later. It’s just a 10-minute drive from Samui International Airport and already well-known by the locals—ask one of the motorcycle taxis or the red cars and they can take you there (Samui prices apply).

You’ll see a beach outside perfect for a quick stroll and, of course, Instagrammable moments. The place is also far enough from other hotels and restaurants, which is basically like having your own private beach. The sounds you’ll hear during the day are from people enjoying themselves, as well as those playing water sports in the distance. Now that sounds like a vacation.

Accommodation

The hotel rooms are quite underrated. This is understandable, as you’ll be spending most of your time outside, soaking in the sunlight and feeling the sea breeze. But that doesn’t mean the rooms are not worth your time.

In fact, the rooms are quite nice. The whole hotel has retro-chic vibes in design—primarily painted in white, but with pops of colours here and there. The rooms follow suit, with simple colour-blocking art adorning the walls, and furniture seemingly chosen with the colour wheel in mind. This gives the room a bright, yet homey feel without being too busy on the eyes.

We had one of the suites on the third floor with view of the pool, and it’s not bad at all. The room doesn’t feel crowded, and the balcony outside is perfect for your off time. It does its job well and is a seamless fit to the hotel’s vibes as a whole.

Facilities

The hotel has its own separate pool from the beach club, which is very large in size and located in the centre of the hotel. What’s interesting is that from the two days we were there, the pool never felt crowded. It’s quaint, serene, and very enticing to go for a morning swim. There are also deck chairs and other seating surrounding the pool, which is a nice change of pace from being cooped up in your room.

There’s also a very nice gym, refreshingly titled Avani Fit, for those who feel guilty about all the calories consumed throughout the day. As the hotel is still quite new, so is the equipment. There’s enough equipment for cardio, as well as weight-lifting.

Seen Beach Club

So good, it deserves its own segment.

Think of your usual chaotic-good Samui party, but everything is more curated. The food menu offers international favourites, from fresh Japanese rolls to juicy burgers. The drinks consist of a wide array of beers, spirits, wines, and gorgeous cocktails. Order a cute Aperol Spritz to start, and signal for the staff to bring a bottle of Prosecco when all your friends arrive. The prices are also surprisingly reasonable, which we did not expect from a beach club of this caliber.

The DJ station has screens behind, and a large floor in front, ticking all the boxes. They also feature impressive lineups of DJs that will keep you on your feet as early as 7pm. The pool right beside has its own bar, and is also perfect for a pool party as the DJ is doing his thing.

Seen beach Club goes all out on events. We’re talking fire dances by the beach, performance artists doing Dita Von Teese routines in the pool, dancers wearing glow-in-the-dark costumes dropping it on elevated platforms—we’re already missing those nights.

Final verdict

If you’re looking for a good party in Samui, this place is just for you. It’s not the most luxurious hotel you’ve ever seen, because it’s not trying to be. It’s a fun getaway by the beach where you come back after the party, get a feel of their comfy rooms and lovely facilities, then go to another party. Rinse and repeat.

Walk down by the beach club, then onto the beach, then come back and grab a bite. Or if you’re down for something different, take a motorcycle taxi nearby and go to The Green Mango or Hush. It’s very accessible, it’s very fun, and the staff are very nice and always keen to help.

Whatever the party the Vengaboys were singing about in 1999, this is probably it.

Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club, 209/5 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut Ko Samui Surat Thani, +66 77 956 800