Indulge yourself in an exclusive long stay at Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

Soneva Kiri, a luxury resort on Koh Kood, has launched an exclusive long stay offer for Thai residents and expats living in Thailand. This is truly the safe haven we all need.







After many months of being cooped up at home, things are starting to feel like they’re closing in on us from all directions. Even on social media, the daily reports and the current situation inevitably take a toll on our mental wellbeing. If every day is becoming Groundhog Day, it’s a sure sign that you need a getaway.

They say that if you want to run away from a broken heart, head to the sea. With the situation we are in, there’s not much difference—who says being broken-hearted with your government doesn’t count? So pack your suitcase, and head off for some good, long staycation and (ultra-stylish) island isolation with Soneva Kiri’s extended stay offer.

Scenic journey to the good life











Koh Kood is heaven on earth, and it only takes a 90-minute flight from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to get to Soneva Kiri’s private Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. Surrounded by unspoiled nature and the endless azure of the ocean, the relaxing island life will give you the much-needed headspace you’ve been missing. Surround yourself with the lush rainforest and lounge all day on the sandy beaches. After all, a good immune system starts with a happy heart and a healthy body.





The stay at Soneva Kiri

The long stay offer is valid for stays over eight nights between now and December 17, 2021. Guests will be able to select from a choice of Soneva Villas that meet their needs. Choose from the Beach Pool Villa Suite with access to a private shoreline, the Bayview Pool Villa Suite in a lush jungle overlooking the ocean, or a spectacular Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa Suite located on the clifftop for a panoramic view. Most importantly, you can keep social distance in peace, as each villa is surrounded by its own private gardens and a personal butler to cater to your every need—at all times.



Bayview Villa Suite

Beach Pool Villa Suite

Beach Pool Villa Suite

The long stay offer at Soneva Kiri is tailored for two, starting at THB150,000 for the one-bedroom Bayview Pool Villa Suite. Extra guests are also allowed, starting from THB56,000 per adult and THB28,000 for children aged 7 to 14. For those who wish to indulge, additional nights start at THB18,000 per night.

Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa

Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa

Sunset Ocean View Pool Villa

Not just for couples or best friends, but the long stay offer is also great for families as it includes complimentary stays for children aged six or below. This offer extends to the resort’s playgrounds, The Den and Eco Den, where children of all ages can enjoy the daily activities and family-friendly programmes.

Complimentary breakfast and non-alcoholic beverages

The offer comes with daily breakfast at The Dining Room, where guests can enjoy the resort’s charcuterie, cheese and dessert parlours. To make each meal complete, each meal at The Dining Room includes complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. For other dining venues across the resort (excluding Treepod Dining and In-villa Dining), an additional 10% reduction is included. If wine and dine are your vice, opt for the half- or full-board supplements, priced at THB3,600 and THB5,400 per day for a scrumptious dining experience.

For more information, visit Soneva Kiri.

(All images: Soneva)