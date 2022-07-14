Weekend trip guide: Luxury hotels in Hanoi for your next stay in Vietnam

Considering a memorable and beautiful weekend getaway to Vietnam soon? Consider Hanoi, and particularly these luxury hotels, to check out.

Stratified with French, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, Hanoi is recognised and revered for centuries-old architecture and culturally-rich sites. It comes as no surprise, then, that various luxury hotels dot the city with equally grand stories to suit. As a travel directory on where to stay when travelling to one of the world’s most ancient capitals, find below a compilation of five luxury hotels situated in and around Hanoi, Vietnam.

Luxury hotels to check out in Hanoi, Vietnam

First up, we’ve got the beautiful Capella Hanoi. When at this five-star property, guests are invited to explore the intricacies of Vietnam’s rich culture. Situated merely a few steps away from the Hanoi Opera House, the art nouveau masterpiece is an homage to opera artists, designers, and composers as presented through its resplendent rooms and suites styled with operatic memorabilia. All in all, the hotel is an eternal celebration of opera in the roaring 1920s. Capella Hanoi marks the first property under the Capella Hotels & Resorts collection in Vietnam, the fourth in Southeast Asia, and the sixth in the world. Guests have three accommodation types to choose from: ‘Rooms,’ ‘Suites,’ and ‘Opera Suites’ at this newly-opened hotel.

For travellers with an affinity for boutique, artistic properties, we recommend booking a stay at the Peridot Grand Luxury Boutique Hotel when in the Vietnamese capital. The five-star hotel boasts an urban-chic design ethos and is equipped with four dining outlets, a fitness centre, an infinity pool overlooking the city, and 105 rooms and suites, all of which are furnished with contemporary scintillas and elegant artwork. The hotel houses seven room types comprising four ‘rooms’ options and three ‘suites’ options.

Next on the list is the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, an alluring property where colonial architecture meets neo-classical luxury. Situated in the heart of the old city, the hotel’s central location makes it an ideal destination for travellers looking to explore the ancient capital city. Moreover, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is also recognised as a landmark thanks to its contribution to the history and heritage of the city. A property where French art de vivre coalesces with elegant Vietnamese scintillas, guests are invited to experience the intermixture of the two cultures during their stay here. Guests have four ‘rooms’ options and five ‘suites’ options to choose from.

For a ritzy stay accompanied by stunning skylines and stylish suites, the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 sits atop the list, as well as atop the metropolis. Sited within the capital city’s CBD, the hotel occupies the top floors of Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, the tallest skyscraper in Vietnam. This InterContinental property is equipped with 358 well-furnished rooms and suites; five dining venues serving dynamic cuisines and panoramic views; and the largest Club InterContinental Lounge in Southeast Asia. On the whole, the property embodies a curated combination of personalisation and sophistication.

