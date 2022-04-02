Where to stay in Seoul: The best hotels for your Songkran getaway

The world has been swooning over all-things-Korean in recent times. Be it the ever famous Korean skincare routine, the K-pop bands, hearty K-dramas or delectable Korean cuisine. If you too are someone who’s heavily influenced by all things Korean and want to experience the dynamism of their culture, Seoul is the place to visit. Here are the best hotels in Seoul to check out for your Songkran break.

Seoul, also called the Seoul special city, is the capital of South Korea and is reflective of the place and its ‘traditional weds modern’ lifestyle at its authentic best. It’s a bustling city marked by avant-garde shopping centres, skyscrapers, preserved palaces, Buddhist temples, street markets and a happening nightlife.

What further brings this city alive are its luxury hotels towering high or sprawling across acres of land. Providing world-class luxuries to their guests, these hotels in Seoul offer experiences crafted with utmost class and timelessness.

Seoul is as much a living, breathing city instilled with a life of its own as its inhabitants and travellers. It has a lot of stunning tourist attractions which makes the city a happening centre of entertainment and culture that it is today. And if a holiday to Seoul has been on your list or hasn’t (in which case it should), we promise our edit of some of the best luxury hotels in Seoul will put your travel plans into motion right away.

The best luxury hotels in Seoul to check out for your Songkran vacation

(Hero & Featured Image: Signiel)