Where to stay in Seoul: The best hotels for your Songkran getaway

The world has been swooning over all-things-Korean in recent times. Be it the ever famous Korean skincare routine, the K-pop bands, hearty K-dramas or delectable Korean cuisine. If you too are someone who’s heavily influenced by all things Korean and want to experience the dynamism of their culture, Seoul is the place to visit. Here are the best hotels in Seoul to check out for your Songkran break.
Seoul, also called the Seoul special city, is the capital of South Korea and is reflective of the place and its ‘traditional weds modern’ lifestyle at its authentic best. It’s a bustling city marked by avant-garde shopping centres, skyscrapers, preserved palaces, Buddhist temples, street markets and a happening nightlife.
What further brings this city alive are its luxury hotels towering high or sprawling across acres of land. Providing world-class luxuries to their guests, these hotels in Seoul offer experiences crafted with utmost class and timelessness.
Seoul is as much a living, breathing city instilled with a life of its own as its inhabitants and travellers. It has a lot of stunning tourist attractions which makes the city a happening centre of entertainment and culture that it is today. And if a holiday to Seoul has been on your list or hasn’t (in which case it should), we promise our edit of some of the best luxury hotels in Seoul will put your travel plans into motion right away.
The best luxury hotels in Seoul to check out for your Songkran vacation
One of the best luxury Seoul hotels in Gangnam, Park Hyatt makes for a great pick when soul-satiating opulence is what you desire from your stay. Promising impeccable service and exceptional hospitality, the hotel is laden with facilities like a fitness centre, a pool, spa and a 24-hour business centre, among others. Boasting of a spacious design with contemporary furnishings, their rooms and suites are the ultimate luxury haven that also offer stunning city views.
The space also offers three different experiential dining settings. While their restaurant ‘Cornerstone’ serves authentic Italian food, ‘The Lounge’ offers modern Korean cuisine. The Timber House, on the other hand, serves Japanese dishes and premium beverages whereas the ‘Citrus Bar’ has light eastern and western meals that one can enjoy after their spa or fitness sessions.
Image: Courtesy Park Hyatt
The Banyan Tree Club & Spa is an urban resort that’s spread over 70,000 square metres of land and is situated in Namsan. The plush property offers larger-than-life spacious rooms equipped with relaxation pools set against huge windows for you to enjoy your time there with a view of the city and its famous Seoul tower.
Both the hotel and club building together house seven distinctive restaurants that cater to different ambiences and themes for the guests to unwind in. The luxury hotel also has other facilities like a swimming pool, kids club, fitness centre, spa and sauna rooms, a golf range, an ice rink and tennis court, among a lot more.
Image: Courtesy Banyan Tree
A magnificent stay in the Gangnam district, JW Marriott hotel is one of the best luxury destinations to be at while holidaying in Seoul. Its rooms, opulent penthouses and chic suites redefine luxury in the most exquisite way. The finesse of their sophisticated interiors is class apart and is further complemented with exceptional amenities and services.
Just like Gangnam is a home to some of the finest shopping and dining opportunities in South Korea, the Marriott hotel is similarly an abode for the best luxuries a hotel has to offer. It’s equipped with seven different dining and lounging spaces that offer a uniquely curated experience in terms of cuisines and ambience, both.
Image: JW Marriott
Adjacent to COEX Convention with convenient access to one of the top entertainment, shopping and business complexes of South Korea, Grand InterContinental promises an impeccable experience for all. Whether you’re on a business trip or visiting for a holiday, you’re sure to have the time of your life at this luxury hotel. It has 550 rooms and suites marked with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer you a great view of the city.
With its various restaurants and bars to dine and lounge at, this property ensures a happening time for all its guests. Your stay here can further be enriched by indulging yourselves in the various spa treatments and steam and sauna sessions.
Image: Grand InterContinental
A landmark hotel boasting of an ultimate expertise and premium services, the Signiel Seoul is a five-star property located in the Lotte World Tower. It takes pride in housing rooms that lend a panoramic view of the cityspace from each one of them. Built in a tasteful design, they are well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and opulent furnishings.
From spa and sauna facilities, fitness centre and golf driving range to swimming pool, jogging course and meeting rooms, the hotel has got all that one would need for a comfortable and relaxing stay. To make sure you have the best culinary experiences here, the hotel has different dining areas like French restaurant ‘Stay’, Korean ‘Bicena’ and a members restaurant along with a bar, a lounge and a bakery.
Image: Booking.com
Situated in Myeongdong, The Westin Josun provides enhanced personal services along with the finest luxuries for their guests to have an exceptional time during their stay. Ideal for both pleasure-seeking and business travellers, the hotel is conveniently located at a walking distance from global corporate offices and popular shopping districts.
The hotel accommodations include hundreds of rooms comprising suites and specific business rooms, all well furnished with choicest comforts. Its wide array of restaurants and bars serve the guests some of the most exclusive gastronomic delights. Other on-site facilities include a swimming pool, spa and sauna and a fitness studio.
Image: Courtesy The Westin Josun
Bringing together the Korean culture and ultimate luxury at their property for the guests to have the most amazing time, the Four Seasons is one of the best hotels in Seoul. While their stylishly designed and well-appointed rooms offer you comfort and peak relaxation, their collection of eight distinguished restaurants and bars is a heaven for food lovers.
Further ensuring that your stay here gets as exotic and rejuvenating as it can is their spa designed with aesthetic minimalism and a burst of natural light. They offer innumerable treatments that are a blend of modern therapies and traditional healing techniques. You’re surely bound to feel at home here.
Image: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel
Lotte Hotel is located in Sogong-dong and is a premier luxury hotel in Seoul, South Korea that takes pride in 1015 rooms and high-end venues for large-scale events. The convenient location of the hotel makes some of the major sightseeing like Myeongdong, Euljiro and Cheonggyecheon easily accessible. Boasting of stunning views of the city from their rooms, the hotel has been designed in a contemporary and artistic manner.
Fashioned in plush and exquisite sensibilities are the hotel’s bars and restaurants renowned for different themes, ambience and cuisines. Apart from the usual fitness centre, swimming pools and spa facilities, this Seoul hotel features a golf driving range, a business centre, a shopping arcade and a museum.
Image: Courtesy Lotte Hotel
With art running in its design and guiding philosophy, RYSE is not just a hotel. It’s an experience that brings artists, creators and makers together under one roof to leave a mark on Seoul. While art in every form can be witnessed being incorporated throughout the hotel, the rooms as well are designed in an artistically eclectic yet luxurious way.
For that matter, even the names of the rooms and suites are quirky ranging from creator room and editor hotel room to director suite, producer suite, artist suite and executive producer suite.
While their range of bars and restaurants is worth spending time at, they also have other indulgent opportunities for you. Some of them are libraries, a fitness centre, a lounge and a retail partner ‘Worksout’ to satiate your shopping desires.
Image: RYSE
Situated at the heart of Yeouido Business District, Conrad is connected to IFC Mall and is within four blocks of Yeouido subway station that links you to central Seoul. The magnificent hotel has amenities like an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness centre and spa services at its premises for guests to unwind at the best.
The property offers different dining experiences with its exclusive collection of eight restaurants. They not only specialise in distinctive delicacies but are also designed with a vibe that’s unique to each one of them. Their rooms and suites are a haven of modern-day luxuries incorporated well in a minimally classy design.
Image: Courtesy Conrad
The Shilla is a premium lifestyle hotel that promises refined luxury and superior services for its guests to have an extraordinarily amazing time. It combines traditional Korean aesthetics and modern sensibilities in a chic way that leaves people in awe of the property.
Designed by world-renowned designer Peter Remedios, its rooms and suites boast of a remarkable make that’s purely timeless. While the distinctively-themed restaurants offer a gastronomic experience, the other facilities like outdoor pool, spa, sauna, gym, indoor golf range and a shopping arcade leaves the guest spoilt with the best.
Image: Booking.com
Find your own Parisian escape in the heart of Seoul with the L’Escape boutique hotel that has been designed by some of the best in the industry. While it is furnished with gorgeous symmetry and eighteenth-century French châteaux inspired furniture, the place always smells divine with hints of roses. What outshines however, are the rich floral decorations that mark the entire space.
Be it their rooms and suites or their multiple restaurants, each and every corner of this hotel is an ode to the city of love. It also offers facilities like an authentic French spa, a stylish gym and a huge library, among others.
Image: Booking.com
Set at a great location in the lively neighbourhood of Dongdaemun, this JW Marriott property is within the reach of some of the major attractions of Seoul. While the hotel rooms are brimming with the world’s luxuries, their wealth of restaurant and bar options, a fitness centre, a heated indoor pool and a spa enhances the entire experience.
With abundant amenities and unmatched comfort, this hotel is suited for both business travellers and those vacationing. Other facilities include an indoor golf range and a club. Although it is an eighty-minute drive from the Incheon International Airport and fifty-minute drive from the Gimpo Airport, the hotel is absolutely worth it.
Image: Courtesy JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square