The world’s most expensive hotels this year

Whilst travel didn’t truly come back in full swing in 2021, we can always dream. Here were the most expensive hotels you could have stayed at (or even may have stayed at) in 2021.

Travelling in luxury will never go out of style with some of the most expensive hotels in the world, ensuring you get the best of everything. From tailor-made services to embellished jacuzzis, panoramic views of the endless sea and the best food you’ve ever tasted, you can experience it all at the likes of Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson, Hilltop Estate in Fiji and Dubai’s Burj Al-Arab.

Merchant Cash Advance has done its fair share of research and has revealed the most expensive hotels around the world. Book the best suites at these hotels and experience a stay like never before.

Find out how much a night’s stay will cost you at these most expensive hotels in the world in 2021:

Lovers Deep Luxury Submarine Hotel, Caribbean Islands

A perfect escapade for a thrill-seeking couple, Oliver’s Travels’ Lovers Deep Luxury Submarine Hotel offers once-in-a-lifetime experience to those who want to immerse themselves in the tranquillity of marine life.

With a night’s stay reportedly costing US$235,000, the hotel provides its guest with a personal captain, chef, butler and many other facilities like helicopter journeys, beach outings and luxurious breakfasts in bed. The well-equipped submarine hotel is located in St. Lucia, a Caribbean Island nation and moves around as per guests’ wishes.

The gorgeous interiors of the submarine will just win you over. From the minibar to the bathrooms, each corner of the hotel spells opulence. The five-star accommodations are soundproof to ensure privacy for the guests.

Palms Casino Resort, US

The resort should be your go-to choice if you are planning a luxury holiday in Las Vegas. Palms Casino Resort not only boasts of an extensive art collection but also its own bowling lanes and a basketball court.

The most expensive accommodation at the resort is the Empathy Suite, which reportedly costs a hefty US$100,000 per night. Guests also need to book the suite for at least two days. Designed by British artist Damien Hirst, the luxurious suite comprises a cantilevered outdoor pool, two master bedrooms, massage rooms, a gym, a salt relaxation room, several of Hirst’s artworks, and a 13-seater bar.

Hotel President Wilson, Switzerland

The gorgeous hotel in Geneva has 22 suites and 204 guest rooms, and the Royal Penthouse Suite is the most expensive option, reportedly costing a whopping US$80,000 per night.

Occupying the eighth floor, the Royal Penthouse Suite offers guests 12 bedrooms with view of Lake Geneva, as well as marble bathrooms equipped with Hermès’ products. The suite is also known to be the largest in Europe and will blow you away with its picturesque view.

Contemporary decor, regal furnishings, panoramic views make the hotel a superb choice for a plush stay.

According to its website: “Facing Lake Geneva and minutes away from the most beautiful parks and boutiques along the famous Rue du Rhône, our iconic hotel is one of the most contemporary addresses in Geneva, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mont-Blanc.”

The hotel also has designated spaces for events and helps guests plan meetings and weddings.

The Mark Hotel, USA

Designed by French interior designer Jacques Grange, New York’s The Mark Hotel promises its guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with its many facilities — whether it be famous hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai’s salon, the well-equipped fitness centre, range of services for kids and dogs, chauffeured rides around Manhattan, or scrumptious sweet treats by Ladurée.

The most expensive stay option at the hotel is The Mark Hotel Penthouse, which will reportedly cost you US$75,000 for a night. The penthouse, measuring 10,000 sq ft, has three king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, six bathrooms, one library lounge, a dining room that can accommodate 12 people, two powder rooms, a private rooftop terrace with outdoor dining, and a conservatory.

Laucala Island Hilltop Estate, Fiji

According to the Laucala Island website, the private island in the South Pacific marries lush rainforests with white sandy beaches to create this luxurious stay. The 25 Fijian-styled villas are dotted amidst coconut plantations and are surrounded by quiet sandy beaches. Perched on the island’s volcanic mountains, the villas offer views of the ocean, coral reefs and forested lands.

The island resort has five restaurants and bars, offering barbeques, fine dining and much more. Guests can also indulge in golf and water sports.

The Hilltop Estate, reportedly costing US$61,000 a night, is the most expensive accommodation. The estate has two guest residences, a private cook, a chauffeur, a private nanny, and a landscaped pool.

Four Seasons Hotel, USA

One of the most expensive hotels in the world, Four Seasons Hotel was designed by architect I.M. Pei. The hotel is located on the stretch between Park Avenue and Madison Avenue in New York. Guests can enjoy bespoke cocktails at Ty Bar or just indulge in some sightseeing via the hotel’s Rolls-Royce.

The most expensive staying option in the hotel is the Ty Warner Penthouse, which can reportedly cost a whopping US$60,000 per night. Named after the hotel’s owner, Ty Warner, the penthouse occupies the entire 52nd floor of the hotel and offers panoramic views of the city.

The palatial bathroom has an onyx and rock crystal bathtub. Ty Warner Penthouse has four glass balconies, a private library, Zen room, private spa, and a dedicated guest relations manager.

Hôtel Martinez, Cannes, France

The hotel’s 411 rooms and suites are the perfect confluence of Art deco and modern design.

The Penthouse Suite, reportedly costing US$53,000 per night, will impress you with a terrace offering breathtaking views of the bay of Cannes and La Croisette.

It has a private jacuzzi, Turkish bath and butler service. Designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the 12,109.4 square feet suite has two ambiences guests could choose from — Actress Suite and Producer Suite.

Hôtel Martinez is a hot-favourite amongst celebrities during the annual Cannes Film Festival. Apart from having a dedicated fitness centre and spa, the hotel also has a kid’s club for three to 12-year-olds and is pet-friendly.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

This resort is the perfect way to escape the humdrum of city life as you enjoy some quality time in the lap of nature. From exquisite dining facilities to tranquil stay options, Conrad Maldives has all the ingredients to make your vacation relaxing.

The Muraka is the costliest residence at the hotel reportedly priced at US$50,000 per night. Guests have to book a stay of at least four nights.

The two-storey villa has an underwater bedroom, 24-hour private butler service, private chef, a fitness trainer at your disposal, and private jet skis, amongst many other bespoke amenities.

The Plaza Hotel, USA

Besides top-class concierge and spa services, New York’s The Plaza Hotel also provides babysitting and pet facilities. Guests can also choose this ultra-luxurious hotel as a meeting and events venue, as it has hosted many world leaders, dignitaries and celebrities.

The Royal Suite is the most expensive accommodation of the hotel and reportedly costs US$40,000. The three-bedroom suite has a private elevator access, separate library, fitness room, chef’s kitchen, butler service, and toiletries by Guerlain.

Burj Al-Arab, UAE

Described as “a hotel that’s home to cutting-edge engineering — from the unique man-made beach and infinity pool terrace, to one of the tallest grand atrium at 180 metres high,” Dubai’s Burj Al-Arab will sweep you off your feet with its regality.

Whether it’s the decor, restaurants, or wellness facilities, the hotel — which stands tall on an artificial island — aims at providing the best to its guests.

The costliest stay option at the hotel will be the Royal Suite, reportedly amounting to a US$28,000 for a night.

Adorned with a 22-carat-gold-themed decor, the suite has luxury written all over it. The accommodation comes with a private area to dine, a butler, a spa and a lounge area.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.