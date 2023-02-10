Don’t miss these new hotels opening in Asia in 2023

Check your passports and your wallets. These are the new hotels opening this year in Asia that you shouldn’t miss.

The year 2023 has a lot to offer when it comes to international travel. And with various countries finally opening up after the pandemic years, this is an excellent opportunity for travellers to explore new destinations in Asia. This also seems like a suitable time for travellers to live at some of the best accommodations, as the hospitality industry is gearing up to launch new hotels in Asia.

According to the travel services company Trip.com, Southeast Asia has become the world’s #1 travel hub and its most sought-after destinations include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, along with Macao and Hong Kong.

The company also noted that travellers will plan in advance and not shuttle spontaneously, focusing more on luxury travel. A report by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) confirmed this trend and claimed that this decade in particular would be phenomenal for the travel sector in China with the country’s new investment in hotels, transport and infrastructure.

So, travellers, the world is your oyster, and it is time to start planning for the next luxury vacation. From the pristine beaches of the Maldives to watching golden sunsets in Thailand and exploring the unique terrains of the Himalayas, here are some exciting new property launches that will guarantee you the best and most luxurious experiences combined with nature’s mystique. Additionally, the spectacular architectural landscapes and state-of-the-art amenities offered by these hotels would leave you not just rejuvenated but inspired at the end of your vacation.

[Hero image: Irene Pool Villa Resort]

Here are some of the new hotels opening in Asia in 2023