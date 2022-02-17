5 out-of-Bangkok trip ideas to get away from the PM2.5

If you have the luxury of leaving — leave.

Here are some trip ideas outside of Bangkok where you could get some fresh(er) air and escape this horrible PM2.5.

Did you look out the window and gasp like we did this morning? What first appeared to look like rain or fog has now become a bitter reality of bad air quality, as the air pollution is reaching dangerous levels in Bangkok. Armed with masks, air purifiers, and every other modern-day air cleansing tool, those of us who are lucky enough to leave are really considering our options.

Using IQ Air as a rough guide, the best place to go for cleaner air is down south. Here, we’ve picked out some “lesser mainstream” islands you could visit, and let the sea breeze wash over you. Even if it’s just desktop travel, we hope you can use this refresher, and we hope the situation improves soon.

Focus on your well-being in Krabi

Now also part of the Sandbox scheme, Krabi is really proving its appeal to local and international travellers alike. Whether you go to be amazed at the incredible natural rock formations, or spend your days gazing at the utterly romantic beach sunsets, if you’re seeking out a peaceful escape, Krabi is it. At the Banyan Tree Krabi, this peaceful escape goes hand-in-hand with a wellness journey, as the resort has recently launched a ‘Well-being Sanctuary’ package. You’ll get to stay in a beautiful and spacious wellness suite and indulge in healthy plant-based meals, daily wellness activities (both physical and spiritual), and enjoy holistic spa treatments. PM 2.5? Never heard of it.

Book now

Do all the sun salutations on Koh Phangan

Did you know that Koh Phangan has incredible air quality? Inhale and exhale on the island that is extremely beloved for its yoga retreats, and settle your body and mind on the small island opposite Koh Samui. We’re eyeing the Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas here, which focuses on “barefoot luxury” — a very Koh Phangan way of life. From a beach cinema to diving and snorkelling, you’ll never run out of activities here, and you’ll never want to, either.

Book now

Go glamping on Koh Yao Noi

The little sibling to Koh Yao Yai, various luxury resorts have opened on Koh Yao Noi, as people are starting to discover and fall in love with the quiet island. A 30-minute boat ride from Phuket, head to the 9 Hornbills Tented Camp for a very special stay. Taking glamping to the next level, you’ll get to stay in snazzy safari-style tents with a private pool and garden. Surrounded by a tropical rainforest, it’s the perfect place to finally unwind with that book you’ve been meaning to read. Finally.

Book now

Hide in the water on Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta is home to Had Phra Ae (more commonly referred to as Long Beach), which is one of the most romantic beaches in Thailand. A prime spot to enjoy the sunset with a good cocktail, but also go for a swim in the Andaman Sea, visit the Layana Resort & Spa if you’re a true beach lover. You’ll get to paddle-board, go kayaking amongst the mangroves, or take part in snorkelling excursions here, and you’ll completely forget all about your busy city troubles up north.

Book now

And if the furthest you can go is still within Bangkok… try Bang Krachao

If you can’t really leave Bangkok but a quick escape can still fit in your schedule, try Bang Krachao. Whilst there are no luxury resorts on the peninsula, there are many cafes and restaurants to check out, as well as lengthy bike lanes where you can ride your bicycle. If you do decide to stay the night, you can check out the Bangkok Tree House. It’s a “green hotel and organic restaurant,” with “tree top nest” rooms that are located on charming rooftops and under dreamy canopies for nature lovers to enjoy. Green Lung, save us.

Book now