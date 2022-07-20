Park Hyatt expands to Indonesia with Park Hyatt Jakarta

Hotel chain Park Hyatt is going on its next venture: making its grand debut into Indonesia with Park Hyatt Jakarta. Beautiful rooms and wonderful vibes guaranteed.

The luxury locale is nestled within the top 17 floors of the 37-storey Park Tower, located within the tranquil Menteng area, with views of the nearby National Monument Park and easy access to idyllic parks and popular retail and entertainment venues.

“With Hyatt hotels operating in Indonesia for over 40 years, we are delighted to share that the Park Hyatt brand has launched in the country, introducing its refined hospitality and personal service to local residents and visitors from near and far,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt.

[Hero and featured image credit: Park Hyatt Jakarta/Facebook]

Park Hyatt Jakarta

“As more countries reopen their borders and travel confidence grows, Park Hyatt Jakarta is an exciting addition to our Park Hyatt portfolio, complementing new hotels that have opened in recent years in Auckland, Kyoto, Niseko and Suzhou.”

The interiors were designed by the award-winning, London-based Conran and Partners. Here, you’ll find design elements like lava stone, copper, handwoven ikat textile motifs, intricate wood carvings and shields that play tribute to the Indonesian rainforests, traditional crafts and indigenous natural materials.

Park Hyatt Jakarta features 220 spacious and sophisticated rooms — guest rooms are sized from 57 square metres, while suites can go up to 228 square meters. Floor to ceilings windows are, of course, fitted into all rooms and suites to provide guests with uninterrupted views of Jakarta and the National Monument landmark. Fancy a soak? Get ready for a night of relaxation with your marble bath and kick back on your bed with the flat-screen TV in your room.

Park King – Bedroom

Park Suite – Bathtub

Park Suite Deluxe – Bathroom

Park Suite Deluxe – Living Room

Park Twin – Bedroom

Holidaymakers and business travellers that are short on time can head to any of the four dining establishments located within the hotel, ranging from a bar to an elevated modern Japanese dining experience. Wellness enthusiasts need not fret either. Guests can make their way to the spa for personalised treatments and beauty products crafted from natural ingredients, or hit their fitness goals with certified personal trainers and the latest Technogym cardiovascular equipment that are available.

“We are delighted to welcome discerning domestic and global travelers to the first Park Hyatt hotel in Indonesia,” said Fredrik Harfors, general manager of Park Hyatt Jakarta. “The brand’s home-away- from-home concept unites our personalized luxury philosophy with Indonesia’s renowned gracious hospitality.”

For more information, head to the website here.