Checking in: Discovering a tropical hideaway at the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao

Checking into the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao means checking out of reality.

Phuket welcomes yet another stunning five-star property to its repertoire of luxury hotels and resorts. Enter: Meliá Phuket Mai Khao.

We’re lying if we say we don’t need an escape from reality every now and then. Our new favourite spot for a tropical getaway? The Meliá Phuket Mai Khao. When approaching this newly-opened beachfront retreat, brace yourselves for a tropical paradise tucked away in a secluded, untouched part of the island. If you’re one for hidden treasures, we’re certain this sequestered resort will not disappoint.

[All images courtesy Meliá Phuket Mai Khao]

Story

Back in December 2021, Thailand welcomed the second property under Spanish hotel group Meliá Hotels International with the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao. This being the second property and Meliá Koh Samui being the debut property, the brand intends to expand with more properties in key destinations across Thailand. Later this year, we will welcome Meliá Chiang Mai.

First impressions

Lush greenery? Check. Ocean vistas? Check. Contemporary villas? Check. All things needed for a much-needed escape from reality? Check.

You’ll know you’re on holiday the second you step foot in the open-air, palatial lobby. The breeze felt upon arrival is accompanied by views of profuse greenery and a relaxing, tropical vibe. This quietude is heightened by the easy-on-the-eyes design ethos which is implemented throughout the resort.

Spanning over eight acres of the island’s northwestern coastline, the wellness-inspired resort is home to two swimming pools, a beach club, a restaurant, a pool bar, a cafe, a wellness space, a fitness centre, a kids club, and, of course, villas and suites.

Accommodations

The Meliá Phuket Mai Khao boasts a total of 100 accommodations, encompassing 30 suites and 70 villas. The resort’s accommodation is divided into three categories: one-bedroom suite with outdoor bathtub, one-bedroom villa with private villa, and one-bedroom wellness villa with private pool.

Across all accommodations, expect an ultramodern, light-filled, Mediterranean-inspired interior design, with a focus on clean lines, minimalism, and indoor-outdoor living. Whilst all suites and villas feature outdoor bathtubs, open-air showers, and outdoor terraces, the categories are differentiated by the additional inclusion of a private plunge pool, a wellness arrangement, or both.

If you’re big on wellness, opt for the one-bedroom wellness villa with private pool. These villas are equipped with in-built wellness amenities including: an open-air vitamin C shower, ultrasonic essential oil diffuser, an air purifier, a fitness ball, and a yoga mat. The highlight of this option though? A daily 60-minute in-villa massage.

Dining

Moving on to the culinary aspects, the hotel features four dining outlets in total. Gaia Beach Club for Mediterranean and fusion cuisine, SASA for locally-sourced and internationally-inspired all-day dining, Elyxr Café for coffee and canapés, and Pool Bar for poolside cocktails.

Adjacent to poolside cabanas overlooking the ocean, Gaia Beach Club serves up Mediterranean and fusion cuisines with added Spanish nuances from an open kitchen, and serves up a crafty cocktail selection from an extended bar. As for the brand’s other signature restaurant, SASA, the elegant all-day dining venue is perfect for guests looking to escape the outdoors and to indulge in Thai and international cuisine served in an intimate, à la mode setting. Additionally, the food can be catered to various dietary preferences, and dishes can be made to suit even vegetarian and vegan diets.

Experiences

Whilst the entire resort exudes a laidback, serene energy, the wellness space is the place to satisfactorily unwind and de-stress. Privately situated behind the lobby lies the brand’s signature YHI Spa. The spa houses five treatment rooms and offers an extensive menu of treatments ranging from massages to facials to body scrubs, over to poolside and in-villa treatments. Enter feeling tired, leave feeling rejuvenated. Other experiences include seaside horse riding, yoga on the beach, cycling amidst natural scenery, a well-equipped fitness centre, poolside cabanas, and more.

For all the explorers out there, the area around the resort is also worth checking out. First on the list is Baan Ar Jor, a history-packed heritage-home-turned-museum where guests are invited to time travel to 1936. This local attraction boasts colonial architecture with Chinese-inspired, vintage interiors that tell the tale of the family that lives there. Baan Ar Jor serves as a restaurant, museum, and homestay, and all profits go to charity and helping people. If you like adventure, definitely include kayaking among the mangroves in your itinerary. If you like Thai culture, make sure to pay a visit to Wat Mai Khao temple. Lastly, if you’re looking for that perfect Instagram shot, plane spotting at Mai Khao beach is the way to go.

Verdict

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: checking into the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao means checking out of reality. Enrich your mind, body, and soul at this captivating island haven that places emphasis on wellness and provides guests with a luxurious retreat for a tropical getaway. The next time you’re on the island, you know where you’re staying. Meliá Phuket Mai Khao is where Spanish hotel group meets Thai hospitality.

Bangkok Airways is now operating several round-trip flights daily between Bangkok and Phuket. You can find out more at www.bangkokair.com. To find out more about the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, visit the website.