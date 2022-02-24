Checking in: A Wellbeing Sanctuary at the Banyan Tree Krabi

Downing an espresso pre-departure and trying to remove any evidence of the fried chicken we devoured the night before, we didn’t quite feel like prime candidates for a wellness retreat last weekend. Checking in to the Banyan Tree Krabi’s Wellbeing Sanctuary, read on to find out why that was no problem, and why we’ve found what is quite possibly Thailand’s most genuinely comfortable wellness retreat — even if you like fast food.

Krabi has seen a bit of a revival in recent months, with many locals flocking to the quiet beach town that lies at the peripheries between the islands of Phuket, Koh Lanta, Koh Yao Noi and Yai, and Koh Phi Phi. Yet beyond being a gateway to other beachside havens, Krabi is also proving a worthy destination in itself.

White sand beaches, awe-inspiring rock formations, and a plethora of beautiful luxury resorts make it a beloved and lesser-mainstream holiday destination. Now, with the recent opening of the Banyan Tree Krabi at the end of 2020, it is also on our map not only for a secluded and intimate getaway, but also a restful wellness journey in modern and mindful ways. Here’s how.

[All images courtesy of the Banyan Tree Krabi]

About the Wellbeing Sanctuary

The Wellbeing Sanctuary program is available at the Banyan Tree Krabi and the Banyan Tree Samui. It goes beyond the regular resort experience, with a few extra perks and quirks.

At the Banyan Tree Krabi, it begins with the pre-arrival process. Before departing, guests are asked to fill out a wellbeing questionnaire. Unlike many others we’ve done before, this one asked for details on interpersonal connections, creativity, and how in touch with nature we felt — beyond the usual guilty interrogation about alcohol consumption, sports, and sleep. It had us curious from the get-go, as we would later find that the wellness philosophy at the Banyan Tree Krabi is not only centred on the physical, but on the mental, too. It is composed of eight key wellness pillars: sleep and rest, dietary awareness, bond and connection, physical vitality, cultivating the mind, learning and development, harmony with nature, and sustained practices. This 360-approach to wellbeing is accessible and easy to understand, and thereby quite commendable.

Suites and villas

72 luxurious suites and villas make up the Banyan Tree Krabi resort, and Wellbeing Sanctuary guests get to stay in a Wellbeing Suite to suit. Specifically designed to enhance relaxation through acoustics, layout, and a real sucks-you-right-in mega bed, it’s easy to see how and why. There was no typical desk area, but rather a strong focus on rest spaces in the private garden outside, the sprawling views of Koh Hong and Koh Yao Noi right ahead, and a nudge towards a slower way of life.

Greeted by fresh coconut water and various wellness amenities, the Wellbeing Suite has really nailed the details for its mission. Most mornings, we dragged the in-room yoga mat onto the terrace by the private pool, where the morning sun gave our sun salutation new meaning. Afternoons were filled with the plant-based snacks that came on the complimentary nutrition platter, and the daily fruit smoothie became our real midday highlight. Every evening, a Nightly Rest Ritual welcomed us back into the suite, be it a DIY herbal tea for better sleep, or a fragrant DIY herbal inhaler to soothe. The standalone bathtub is aesthetic and located below hidden speakers playing meditative music every night, and is accompanied by not one but three bath products. We applauded the bath salts, bath foam, and bath oil, because this is quite a rare find, even in luxury resorts. We applauded this in the ‘grammable bathrobes, especially.

Dining

On the subject of ‘grammable, the Banyan Tree Krabi has two main restaurants: Naga Kitchen and Saffron. You probably recognise the latter, as it is the Banyan Tree’s signature (and very beloved) finer dining Thai restaurant. Naga Kitchen is more casual and suited for all-day dining, and is also where breakfast is served. Little green heart emojis indicate “wellness menu” items here, pointing Wellbeing Sanctuary guests into the direction of healthier, often plant-based options. These were surprisingly refreshing, filling, and delicious. From the Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese to the Plant-based Samosas, we didn’t crave fried chicken once, and even inquired about the fantastic vinaigrette that came with the salad. Again, nobody forced these choices upon us, but merely suggested to “look out for the green hearts” on the menu at all meals. The reminder was kind and welcoming.

Beyond Naga Kitchen and Saffron, guests can also choose to dine at the Bird’s Nest private tables outside, which as their name suggests offer a very photogenic setting. Kredkaew Bar, which we didn’t get to visit (avoiding alcohol and all), is also open for a pre- or post-dinner cocktail spot.

Facilities & Activities

The Banyan Tree Krabi has a large main pool on its beachfront, though most guests prefer to use their private in-villa pools, unless they’re lounging on the beach, kayaking, or paddle-boarding.

For Wellbeing Sanctuary guests, all these options are available too, with a few extra additions. The Wellbeing Activity Timetable features things like beach walks, basic yoga, and tai chi in the mornings, as well as more physical activities like Thai boxing, pilates, and aqua exercise. We particularly liked the idea of the Thoughtful Appreciation class, as well as breathing meditation, healthy cooking classes, and learning how to make your own facial herbal compress. The list is creative and varied, and caters both to the regular and the newbie alike.

Activities and spa treatments are recommended during the consultations with the Spa Director, an extremely friendly and bubbly lady who uses an insightful chart drawn up from the pre-arrival questionnaire to make suggestions. She reiterates that the Wellbeing Sanctuary program is not a medical program, and that every meal, activity, and treatment should feel comfortable and organic, and suited to every individual’s chart. “If you suddenly feel like eating meat at breakfast, nobody is going to stop you, because it’s your individual journey,” Bussayawan Chanchai explains. Needless to say, we did have an occasional strip of bacon at breakfast, but we paired it with a fruit bowl.

Verdict

It is a little ironic that a wellness vacation can often times feel overwhelming, or even stressful, as you know you’re about to make some pretty heavy lifestyle changes. Nevertheless, we were impressed by the ease with which we could take on the Wellbeing Sanctiary program, and the openness of the staff to our own interpretation of wellness. What the Banyan Tree Krabi really gets right is that wellbeing is a deeply personal phenomenon. It manages to tap into both a physical and emotional understanding of wellbeing, as well as the notion that it can be entirely different for each individual. This is a lot of the appeal, as it feels almost like a secret between yourself and the experience.

The brain-stimulating music in the evenings, the daily-changing incense in the suite, and the cleverly-positioned yoga mat and singing bowl create the breeding ground for an interesting internal conversation. As refreshed as the mind feels as you leave in the 45-minute car ride to the airport, it also feels vividly inspired, connected, and at peace.

Flipping through the wellbeing booklet gifted to us at the end, and filling out the reflection journal we were handed, we give the Banyan Tree Krabi’s Wellbeing Sanctuary five green heart emojis.

The Wellbeing Sanctuary program at the Banyan Tree Krabi is inclusive of a stay in a Wellbeing Suite, various spa treatments, the Rainforest hydrotherapy experience, daily balanced breakfast and nutrition platter, and access to complimentary wellbeing activities. Spa, dining, and activity discounts are also applicable. Find out more via the website.