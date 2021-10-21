7 road trip ideas ideas near Bangkok for the upcoming long weekend

There’s always a sense of awkward FOMO every time a long weekend rolls around and you haven’t made any plans. Those smart enough to book in advance always end up in Phuket or Samui, and those who got caught up in work never realised Monday or Friday was a day off. But it needn’t be that way. These 7 road trip ideas near Bangkok will give you that much-needed getaway without too much hassle or advance planning.

Ranging between 30 minutes and 4 hours drive time, these road trips are fun and easy to do from Bangkok, and are ideal for the 3-day weekend ahead of us this October. We’ve paired each destination with a boutique hotel that’s worth checking out, for a weekend trip with plenty of character. Read on and get inspired for your next big ride out of town.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: MASON Pattaya]