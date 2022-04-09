7 last-minute Songkran road trip ideas near Bangkok

Still haven’t made Songkran plans? Running out of time? Still dying to go somewhere? Consider these road trip ideas near Bangkok for a quick and easy escape.

There’s no need to travel far to escape from Bangkok’s bustling noise, because these near-Bangkok getaways prove that serenity can exist anywhere. These 7 hotels are located only a relative few kilometres from Bangkok but still grant unforgettable vacation experiences, making them perfect for a one- or two-night near-Bangkok getaway this Songkran holiday.

Only 45-minute away from bustling Bangkok, RAKxa is a wellness sanctuary hidden amid Bangkok’s green lung at Bang Krachao. This holiday, find your peace with several of RAKxa’s wellness packages that aim to balance your health in different aspects, whether it’s sleep improvement, meal balancing, or body and mind contemplation. After relaxing in the stunning pool villas, guests can also indulge in nutritious and delicious Mediterranean meals from Unam as well as participate in wellness activities.

Art and design lies at the core concept of this beautiful resort nestled among the mountains at Nhapha Khao Yai Resort. With stunning mountain views outside the window and modern artworks distributed all around inside the hotel, this resort is a deliberate blend of nature and man-made beauty, creating an ambience of serenity. It also houses the Nhapha Artshop and ARDEL Design Pop-up store that showcases artists’ T-shirts, leather crafts, selected camera accessories, and other souvenirs for visitors to choose from.

The newest addition to the Kirimaya family, atta Lakeside Resort Suite is situated overlooking the greeneries of Khao Yai National Park. The spacious one- to two-bedroom suites and luxury rooftop penthouses are designed with open-plan spaces in order to allow the relaxing lake and mountain breeze to take over. This award-winning hotel is an escapade where everyday’s reality is left behind.

Hua Hin tops the list as many a Bangkokian’s go-to spot for a nearby beach getaway. Among hundreds of hotels around this popular district, Dusit Thani caps as one of the best for a luxurious stay and service. All eight types of guest rooms and suites are beautifully decorated in Thai style with private balconies. Moreover, Club Room guests will receive additional benefits from the Dusit Club such as an access to the Club Lounge, private check-in, and an exclusive club breakfast. In terms of facilities, Dusit Thani provides two outdoor swimming pools, a water sports centre, and a children’s playground. A really fine choice for families with children.

Budging off a little further from Hua Hin lies the more serene beach getaway of Pranburi. The area is less crowded, but still equipped with a 5-star living experience. Couples will love the romantic accommodations at the Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, for all 53 mesmerising villas are inclusive of a private pool, sunken outdoor bathtub, and a tranquil ocean view. Two outstanding restaurants, Luna La Pran and Dalah, boast breathtaking views and delicious dishes cooked with locally-sourced ingredients.

If you crave for the calming sea breeze, fresh seafood, and never-ending nightlife, come to Pattaya. The Hilton Pattaya is a luxury beachside hotel sitting atop Central Festival shopping mall. The 34-story hotel flaunts modern and minimalistic rooms and suites facing the ocean. Terrace dining at Edge restaurant and Horizon rooftop bar are perfect for enjoying the glistening views and conversation with your company.

Although famous for its giant river prawns, it’s worthwhile to stay in Ayutthaya longer than just for lunch. Situated in the centre of Ayutthaya on the banks of Chao Phraya river, sala ayutthaya boutique hotel offers a guided city tour for those interested to get to know the ancient kingdom. The in-hotel amenities are all the more enticing, since the beautiful rooms, suites, and duplex suites all open their doors to the river. On top of that, the hotel’s Eatery & Bar is another dining attraction for sumptuous Thai and international meals beside the river.

