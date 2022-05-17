Standard International announces expansion of The Peri Hotel, Bangkok Sukhumvit

Standard International, the pioneering hospitality chain behind landmarks like The Standard, Bunkhouse and The Peri hotels, has just announced its latest development right in the heart of Bangkok city – The Peri Hotel, Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Set to open in 2025, the latest Peri brand expansion will join the two Peri hotels in Hua Hin and Khao Yai, and will be operated by the management team behind The Standard, Hua Hin and the highly anticipated The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

The project also adds to the company’s already expansive global portfolio, along with its rapid expansion across Asia and Australia.

The Peri Hotel, Bangkok Sukhumvit will maintain the Peri identity of “simplicity and humility,” and plans to open its doors for the generation’s future. It will house 169 rooms, a lively lobby bar and public living area, a speciality restaurant, a gym, a pool bar and a city beach club. The design will be comfortable, clean, and easy on the eyes, and will offer an assortment of contemporary architecture, industrial interiors, and mid-century furnishings.

“The Peri, Bangkok Sukhumvit, our third Peri hotel, is the next step in our regional expansion of The Peri brand,” said Amar Lalvani, Executive Chairman of Standard International. “The Peri brand, with its soulful hospitality and commitment to community and sense of place, speaks to today’s traveller who wants dependability, simplicity and authenticity to inform their experiences, and to developers who want strong, reliable and consistent operations that deliver financial performance.”

The location was also a conscious choice, as it aims to reflect the vibrant community of Sukhumvit surrounded by nightlife, entertainment, cafes, restaurants, offices and shopping malls. It will connect to the entirety of larger Bangkok, with just 550m walking distance to the Phrom Phong BTS Station (sky train), or a short cab ride to the old town of Bangkok, making the hotel the perfect place to mingle with friends for poolside fun, cocktails or an indulgent meal.

For more information, visit the Peri Hotel’s website.