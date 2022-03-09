7 exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for March 2022

Bangkok is the queen of staycations, so let’s take advantage of that. Here are seven Bangkok hotels offering exciting staycation deals for March 2022.

It’s tough to say no to a staycation, but it’s even tougher to say no to these staycation deals. This month’s staycation packages will certainly lift your spirits, and inject you with positivity. Here are the most exciting staycation deals in Bangkok for March 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]

W Bangkok

The elegant Studio Suite at the W Bangkok Hotel has been transformed into the Penfolds Suite featuring a neon-lit wine bar from the renowned Australian wine producer. You’ll find every comfortable amenity you need in this suite, plus a well-stocked bar full of Penfolds Max’s, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Bin 23 Pinot Noir, and St. Henri Shiraz. The special suite is also inclusive of an afternoon tea set from Paii and a delicious meal from Tipsy Cow, both of which can be enjoyed inside the suite.

Date: Until 31 December 2022

Rate: From THB 5,999++/night

book here

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is opening their grand suites to welcome guests for a 24-hour and 48-hour stay. Choose from a Grand Deluxe, Executive Club, Executive Suite, or the Two-Bedroom Residence Suite, and enjoy the luscious garden views in the afternoon and city lights at night. Guests will start the day with a complimentary breakfast for two, an all-day refreshment, and a complimentary minibar, and end with evening drinks. Some extra perks are added for guests checking in between Monday to Thursday, too.

Date: Until 31 May 2022

Rate: From THB 9,999/night

book here

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Do you ever need to choose between a staycation in Bangkok or a getaway in Phuket? Well, why choose when you can have them all at Banyan Tree Bangkok? In ‘The Legend of Thailand’ package, guests will submerge in a delightful two-night stay at Banyan Tree Bangkok’s Serenity Room, whilst enjoying the benefits of breakfast for two, an in-room afternoon tea set, and a 4-course dinner for two. Upon departure, a voucher for a 2-night stay at the Banyan Tree Phuket will be gifted for an ultimate indulgence, where a comfortable stay in a Pool Villa awaits.

Date: Until 30 June 2022

Rate: From THB 16,600/night

book here

Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Located on Sukhumvit 27, the Carlton Hotel Bangkok is offering multiple staycation packages for staying, dining, and drinking. Among them, the ‘Carlton Tea-Cation’ grants a one-night stay in the Deluxe Room with breakfast for two at Plate restaurant and an afternoon tea set at Tuxedo Espresso Bar.

Date: Until 31 May 2022

Rate: From THB 2,999/night

book here

U Sathorn Bangkok

The best time to book a table at J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain is now, for U Sathorn is gifting guests a complimentary stay when they dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant with a minimum spend of THB 6,999. In this complimentary night stay, guests will relax in the Deluxe Garden room before waking up to a delectable breakfast for two.

Date: Until 31 March 2022

Rate: From THB 6,999/night

book here

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

This staycation deal is perfect for those looking for a feast-filled stay. The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok’s latest staycation package offers guests a daily hotel credit that’s equal to the room rate paid on the first night of the stay. Throughout your stay, the hotel credit can be used in any of the hotel’s restaurants, the Athenee Spa, and other facilities included in the package. Oh, and also early check-in at 6.00am and late check-out at 6.00pm.

Date: Until 30 June 2022

Rate: From THB 6,000++/night

book here

The Peninsula Bangkok

If you’re one for wellness-centric stays, we highly recommend The Peninsula Bangkok’s ‘Wellness Festival Stay Package.’ This is a personalised retreat program designed to offer guests a sense of tranquility and harmony of the mind, body, and soul. This rejuvenating package takes on a holistic approach and is based on four elements: a healthy dining choice, a workout program, sleep, and mindfulness.

Rate: THB 21,800/2 nights

book here