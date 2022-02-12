6 hotels in Bangkok for your perfect staycation this February 2022

From peaceful oases to romantic escapes, here are the best staycations to book for Valentine’s Day or any other day this month.

This February, these 5-star hotels are offering special packages, be it for a work-from-hotel day, a quiet staycation, or Valentine’s Day getaway with your love.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Capella Bangkok]

Capella Bangkok

If you’re looking for a retreat by the river, Capella Bangkok’s ‘Weekday Getaway & Weekend Rendez-vous’ package will make you want to stay forever. The packages are inclusive of an upgrade to Riverfront Premier room, daily breakfast for two, daily sunrise yoga by the river, a complimentary mini bar, a personal Capella culturist, and more. Additionally, guests are entitled to receive resort credits for each night they stay. These can be used in outlets including the renowned Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco, authentic Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon, the Tea Lounge, and Stella Bar.

Rates start at THB15,900++ per night for stays within March 31, 2022. For more information, call +66 (0) 2098-3888.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

To welcome the month of love, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok invites guests to check in to its ‘Celebrate the Love of Giving’ package. Despite its location amid the bustling city centre, the hotel is offering an absolute indulgence through an extra THB3,000 credit to be used for in-hotel services, restaurants, bars and spas. Additionally, any booking from Monday to Wednesday will also receive complimentary afternoon tea and evening refreshments for two as well.

Rates start at THB7,555 per night. Book the package before February 28 for stays until March 31, 2022. For more information, contact +66 (0) 2162-9000 or Line Official @Siamkempinskihotel

Le Méridien Bangkok

Le Méridien Bangkok is launching a staycation ‘avec amour.’ For this staycation package, guests can wind down in true European style. Start with destination-inspired chocolates and a classic Sparkling Kir Petillant wine in the evening, and enjoy the wide range of special offers spanning afternoon tea, a dreamy spa session, and the Valentine’s candle light dinner.

The staycation package starts at THB2,650++ per night for stays until May 31, 2022. For more information, call +66 (0) 2232-8888.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok

Elevate the change of scenery to the most memorable experience of Valentine’s getaway with Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. Every one-night stay in this month comes with the second night at half off and daily breakfast for two. Plus, guests who come for any Saturday-night stay will get to play the ‘Four Seasons Month of Love Claw’ game for a chance to win a return stay, food and beverage credit, goodies from our newly opened Cafe Madeleine and much more. Coupled with a series of romantic dining experiences that await you to unlock, it’s an irresistible offer that you have to add to your staycation list.

For more information, call +66 (0) 2 032 0887.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Whether you’re looking for a staycation to work remotely or a sweet escape with your lover, The Okura Prestige Bangkok can cater to all your needs. Guests looking to work away from home will find the ‘WFH’ or ‘Work From Hotel’ package very enticing, for they’re given the chance to refresh their workspace in a serene Japanese-theme Deluxe Room. Inclusive in the package is also a complimentary mini-bar and a 20% discount on food and beverages. For the ‘Sweet Japan’ package, couples will wake up to a Japanese breakfast at Yamazato restaurant, then loosen up in a romantic Japanese hot bath. To end the romantic getaway, a choice of 60-minute Okura Gateway Massage or Foot Massage is also available.

The ‘WFH’ package is priced at THB2,500++ per room per day (8am-6pm) and is available until February 28, 2022. ‘Sweet Japan’ starts at THB6,500 net per night, for stays from now until April 30, 2022. For more information, call +66 (0) 2687-9000.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

When you can’t travel to Paris for your romantic escape, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit has all that you need for an unforgettable staycation. Pamper and sweep your sweetheart off their feet with thoughtful offerings that will leave the worries of everyday stress behind and rekindle your romance. The staycation package includes a Valentine’s set up in a room with a romantic gift set, club lounge benefits, F&B credit, couple’s spa treatment and breakfast for two. What’s more, guests will get a chance to enjoy a romantic dinner date at Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie while admiring the beautiful sunset. Not only is it a spectacular venue to let your love blossom, but it’ll also make you forget about the hustle and bustle of Bangkok.

The romantic staycation package starts at THB6,969++ per night for stays until May 31, 2022. For more information, call +66 (0) 2126 9999.

The article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.