These photogenic hotels are the perfect homes away from home, and their beauty doesn’t get any more Insta-worthy than this.

There’s no way of denying that the Covid-19 pandemic has made tourism too quiet for comfort. Birdsongs have replaced live music and fun-loving tourists in tourist hotspots, especially in Thailand. We miss the sights of holidays, summer beaches, and taking Instagrammable photos at picture-perfect hotels as much as you do. As we celebrate World Photo Day, here’s the gallery of the most photogenic hotels in Thailand to help revive your wonderful travel memories in Thailand.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @fschiangmai; Featured Image Credit: @paigunna/Instagram via Boutique Hotel Award]