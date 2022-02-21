The Standard Bangkok set to open its doors this May

Those who have stayed at The Standard know that everything about this hotel chain speaks to their name. They set a high bar in all aspects, be it their operations, design, hospitality level or location.

Expect nothing but opulence and excellence with The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon slated to open in May 2022. This will be the brand’s Asia flagship and the latest venture following the successes of their recently opened The Standard, Hua Hin, as well as its better-known locations, The Standard, High Line (New York), The Standard, London and The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.

Housed in King Power Mahanakhon, one of Bangkok’s tallest – and certainly one of the most iconic – skyscrapers located in the city’s business centre, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon offers dreamy escapism in the heart of the Big Mango. There will be a total of 155 rooms, suites and penthouses, plus snazzy in-house restaurants, bars, a terrace pool, meeting rooms and a gym.

Do not let its downtown location fool you into thinking that it is going to have a typical business hotel design.

Jaime Hayon, a Spanish artist and designer, is in the driving seat of the venue’s overall design. He brings to the space The Standard’s trademark sleek and mischievous design aesthetic, interlaced with his natty spin. Think daring and dazzling palettes, where neutral and vibrant hues come together in sweet harmony. Gallery-worthy furniture and art installations are the cherries on top.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon boasts a range of room types, comprising Standard Prince Room, Deluxe King, Suite Spot, Penthouse and even Bigger Penthouse. The outlet offers room options to fit your preference and travel group size. They all come bursting with colour that makes every nook and cranny highly Instagrammable, as well as comfortable thanks to modern facilities.

To make sure there’s never a dull moment for food aficionados, the hotel features an impressive list of restaurants and bars: The Parlor, Tease, The Standard Grill, Ojo Bangkok, Sky Beach and Mott 32.

Tease

Take delight in global and local classics and sip on your favourite brew throughout the day, or even unwind with a glass or two of cocktails when night falls at The Parlor. The all-day venue makes a perfect gathering spot with friends or even a working space when you have had enough of WFHome and want more of WFHotel. If you’re a tea connoisseur, saunter over to Tease, a contemporary tea room packed with an excellent tea selection, along with American delicacies.

The Standard Grill

For the lovers of brunch and American fare, The Standard Grill offers its scrumptious take on American brasserie items that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Ojo Bangkok

But if what you’re after is a night-to-remember kind of experience, opt for Ojo Bangkok, set on the 76th floor. There, you can appreciate the stunning skyline and delve into Mexican fare touched with a contemporary twist and served in a fancy-futuristic setting that oozes cool.

Mott 32, which is named after New York’s first Chinese store, is another must-visit restaurant on the premises. Taste the history through a repertoire of time-tested and prized Chinese dishes.

Last but not least, transport yourself to a beach of sorts at the rooftop bar, Sky Beach. You can watch the waves of city lights mingling with the last rays of sunshine, with a sundowner in hand.

Sky Beach

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is now accepting pre-opening bookings, with a 25% discount until 31 July 2022 for stays between 11 May and 28 February 2023. A deal this sweet should not be ignored.

For more information about The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, visit The Standard’s website.

All images courtesy of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon