TRIBE Hotels launches in Southeast Asia, including properties in Thailand slated for 2025

Creative hospitality company Ennismore has announced the arrival of TRIBE hotels in Southeast Asia, with properties slated to open in Phnom Penh, Bali, Singapore, Manila, and our very own Phuket.

A brand that targets a modern traveller’s lifestyle specifically, read on for what you can expect, and why as millennials we’re particularly excited about this launch.

[All images courtesy of TRIBE]

About TRIBE

Started in 2019, TRIBE prides itself in being an alternative lifestyle brand, very much shaking up the traditional norms of what it means to be a hospitality company in the 21st century. TRIBE hotels are known for their focus on multifunctional spaces, often extending this into more than just accommodation, through workspaces, decompression zones, and social destinations. For every destination they settle in, there’s a different creative designer selecting elements that reflect the brand’s unique vibe, as well as an inclusive environment for guests to enjoy. Often times, this becomes evident in the harmonious blend of technology and comfort, and the amalgamation of private, intimate spaces with welcoming, social expanses.

As Deputy COO at Ennismore Francois Leclerc explains, “We know that TRIBE hotels will really excited modern travellers who are looking for simplicity, affordability, and connectivity in a high-end interior environment. Our guests are true explorers – they could be out shipping, experiencing the local neighbourhood, or our doing business, however they want to return to a hotel that is both design driven and social.”

TRIBE in Southeast Asia

From the playlist to the choice of local coffee roaster, we understand the appeal of a TRIBE hotel, and we’re curious to see how this will translate to our own local landscape. Will they feature a Chiang Mai cold brew? Will there be signature silk bathrobes? What about a Molam remix on the track list?

At the time of writing, Ennismore has already signed 50 TRIBE hotels, and is aiming for an expansion of up to 150 TRIBE hotels to open globally by 2025. From coffee beans to music for the rain shower, stay tuned for a first look coming hopefully soon.