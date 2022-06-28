Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is coming to Malaysia

Luxury hotel brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has revealed plans that it will be opening its first property in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for 2024.

The expansion into the country will be developed and owned by Tradewinds Corporation Berhad and managed by Hilton, and will be branded as Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur.

“After many years of shared success, we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad to launch Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel in Malaysia. As one of Asia’s key gateway cities, Kuala Lumpur, and to a larger extent, Malaysia, has always been a priority market for Hilton,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

“Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is a fantastic addition to our suite of brands in this cosmopolitan city, and we look forward to further expanding our footprint as we welcome more guests with Hilton’s award-winning signature hospitality.”

The luxury establishment is set to play host to 279 suites, with entry-level rooms at a generous 76sq-m. Apart from custom-designed interiors and furnishings, guests can also expect five restaurants including Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand, a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a sprawling 1,845-sq-m ballroom.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will be located within Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, and is within walking distance of the city’s top malls and attractions, including Pavilion Mall and Suria KLCC. KL Sentral station and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be a short 10-minute and an hour’s drive respectively.