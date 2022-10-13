4 (long) weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for October

Two long weekends and plenty of rain in the city: if you ever needed to go on a weekend trip away from Bangkok, now is the time. Here are all the hot new openings, offers, and must-book hotel packages on our radar this October.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the city – even if only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

There’s no point commenting on the everlasting rainy season anymore. We sound like broken tapes at this point, and as we strut barefoot down the soi in yet another dinnertime downpour, we’ve got our sights set on booking a fabulous vacation far, far away from all the drama.

This month, given the two long weekends, we’re especially excited to book vacation days and get out of here. We’ve selected new hotels and more secluded hotels, seeing as you can probably get more than two nights off work. Whether it’s Bill Bensley’s hotly-anticipated new venture, or you’re heading over to trendier-than-ever Seoul, October’s weekend trip ideas are filled with design, nature, and story. From Khao Yai to South Korea, here are our top picks for the month. Don’t trip this October — go weekend tripping.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: InterContinental Khao Yai]

4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for October 2022

3 car hours away: The train-inspired InterContinental Khao Yai finally opens in all its grandeur

The wait is finally over. The InterContinental Khao Yai Resort has finally opened, and has started to welcome guests to its train carriage-inspired rooms. Teleporting guests back into the golden age of travel, the award-winning Bill Bensley is behind the incredible designs here, taking historical inspiration from during King Rama V’s reign. At the time, the area acted as a gateway for rail transportation to the northeastern part of Thailand. Nowadays, travellers get to enjoy this nod to the past in the beautiful surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Khao Yai National Park just outside. A seamless blend between the past and the present, strung together in a charming and extremely unique way.

At the moment, the InterContinental Khao Yai is offering a special Khao Yai Weekday Escapade package, inclusive of a stay in one of the railcar-inspired rooms and suites, as well as complimentary breakfast for two persons. Guests who stay three nights or more can also enjoy a complimentary high tea experience and late checkout until 6pm.

Recommended for: Design lovers seeking something different and imaginative in Khao Yai

book now

1 flight hour away: The new JW Marriott Resort Suites Phuket Khao Lak is a fresh escape for families

The JW Marriott Resort Suites Phuket Khao Lak has unveiled 52 exclusive two bedroom suites, so if you’re seeking a group vacation in Phuket, this may just be the place. An ideal getaway for families, the resort brings together a whole host of beach vacation activities with a touch of luxury. From the aqua fun park to the wave pool, water trampoline, and water slide, there’s plenty to keep guests busy here, especially those who like to make a splash. The expansive swimming pool is the longest in all of Southeast Asia (!), surrounded by eleven restaurants and bars to cool off and unwind after a day in the sun. For those looking to relax after dropping the young ones at the kids club, there’s also the Quan Spa on property, offering treatments like body wraps, body scrubs, couple’s massages, and more. We feel the stresses of family life melting away already.

Recommended for: Families (and friends that feel like families) who like to enjoy all the fun in the sun

book now

2 flight hours away (and then a 3.5-hour car ride): Avana Retreat opens in the midst of the Vietnamese jungle

The long weekends offer a perfect excuse to head out of Bangkok for longer than just two nights. For those who really want to switch off and get away from it all, the recently-opened Avana Retreat is a beautiful escape especially for those who have visited the bigger cities of Vietnam before. The 36-villa-only property is spread over 15 hectares of lush jungle and terraced rice fields, and built around a stunning waterfall, around 3.5 hours from the airport in Hanoi. Spectacular views can be found at any corner of the resort, whether you relax in the 98sqm-229sqm villas, the spa built in the midst of a stream, the open-air yoga pavilion, or the four heated infinity pools. Here, tranquility is guaranteed, and a blissful reconnect to nature is ensured.

Recommended for: Those wishing to experience a relaxed and refreshing alternative to the busy cities of Vietnam

book now

5.5 flight hours away: Naru Seoul opens as the city’s first MGallery hotel

The South Korean capital opens its first MGallery hotel with Hotel Naru Seoul. Bringing contemporary Korean design to the iconic Han River in the Mapo-gu district, the boutique hotel is named after the original name of the neighbourhood, and pays tribute to its design aesthetic and offerings. Artists, poets, and painters have been drawn the area for generations, and this comes to light in the artful touches found throughout the property, from the 196 guest rooms to the five dining outlets. Whether you spend your days exploring Mapo Food Culture Streets outside or bike along the river, Hotel Naru Seoul lies at the reassuring intersection between city exploration and restful retreat.

Recommended for: Han River runners, Korean food lovers, and anyone looking to get the most of Seoul (the hotel is in close proximity to Incheon International Airport)

book now