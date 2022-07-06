4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok to take this July

For some travel inspiration, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this July.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the capital city – even if it’s only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

As travel restrictions continue to ease for neighbouring countries, international travel is finally feasible. So, for July, we’re recommending locations within the country as well as locations beyond the frontiers of Thailand. From disconnecting in luxury to exploring a brand new property, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok you can take this July 2022. Happy vacation, and happy weekend tripping.

[Hero and featured image credit: Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape]

Weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for July

In the city: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon , Bangkok, Thailand

Officially opening its doors for the first time ever on 29 July 2022 is this highly-anticipated property: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Although the hotel’s dining outlets welcomed guests already last month, the hotel officially opens later this month, and the city and its residents are exhilarated. If you’re looking to staycation amidst cityscapes, be among the first to stay, eat, and play at this soon-to-open property. To celebrate its opening, the property is offering a ‘Bite into Bangkok!’ stay package. The package is inclusive of a one-night stay for two, early check-in, late check-out, and THB 3,000 or THB 5,000 hotel and dining credits, depending on the room type. The booking period for this package is from 11 July 2022-30 September 2022 and the stay period is from 29 July 2022-30 September 2022.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to see and be seen at the hottest, hippest new hotel in town

book now

1 flight hours away: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui , Koh Samui, Thailand

Want to catch flights not feelings but prefer to stay within the frontiers of Thailand this month? Consider traveling to Koh Samui and booking a stay at Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui during the last weekend of July 2022. Apart from the beauty of the resort and the beauty of the island, another reason to spend your days and nights at this luxury hotel is all the exciting culinary happenings. From 29-31 July 2022, the tropical retreat is offering a gastronomy experience pivoting on the flavours of Southern Thailand. Here, guests can partake in an immersive full-day itinerary with the brilliant Chef Chudaree ‘Tam’ Debhakham, the owner of Baan Tepa. Expect to spend the day with Chef Tam harvesting ingredients, preparing meals, indulging in culinary creations, learning about sustainable dining, and more.

Recommended for: Foodie travellers looking for a culinary vacation

book now

1.5 flight hours away: Fusion Original Saigon Centre , Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

If you’re one for spending your nights at brand new properties, we believe this creative, chic, charming property will pique your interest. Situated within the heart of the city centre atop the Takashimaya shopping mall, Fusion Original Saigon Centre marks Vietnamese hotel group Fusion Originals’ inaugural property. Surrounded by the alluring sights, sounds, and smells of the metropolis, the hotel creatively captures the spirit of Ho Chi Minh City. All in all, Fusion Original Saigon Centre boasts a youthful, exuberant vibe through bold aesthetics, whimsical art pieces, and a polychromatic colour scheme.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to explore a vibrant new Vietnamese property

book now

4 flight hours away: Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape , Bali, Indonesia

For travellers looking to actually, genuinely disconnect from the hustles and bustles of the city, this brand new retreat makes for a blissful option. Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape is nestled in the heart of the untouched Balinese jungle and implements a ‘no-walls, no-doors’ policy, and, as a result, offers a ‘naked experience’ to its guests. The resort is built on the foundation of a zero-waste, farm-to-table concept, and local sourcing philosophy. A no-doors, no-walls room, a private pool, a gazebo, and an open deck offering unobstructed views of Bali’s seven peaks – all 16 villas are designed to connect guests with nature whilst still providing a luxurious stay. As indicated by the name, this nature retreat truly is an escape.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to genuinely, actually, truly disconnect from civilisation

book now