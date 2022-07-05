Weekend trip guide: Where to stay in Luang Prabang, from luxury to boutique

Planning a weekend trip to Luang Prabang anytime soon? Here’s a hotel guide to Luang Prabang, from luxury to boutique hotels.

Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also home to lovely hotels. The charming North Central Laotian town boasts a blend of architectural and cultural heritage through its prismatic patchwork of villages, temples, and cultures. As a travel directory on where to stay when travelling here, find below a compilation of seven hotels situated in and around Luang Prabang, Laos.

[Hero Image Credit: 3 Nagas; Featured Image Credit: Rosewood Luang Prabang]

Hotel guide: Where to stay in Luang Prabang

First up, we’ve got Rosewood Luang Prabang, an alluring riverside property nestled in the lush green jungle that encircles the historic royal settlement of Luang Prabang. This, alloyed with an emanating waterfall, mountainscapes, and a river streaming through the hotel — the five-star resort’s landscape is ideal for nature enthusiasts. As for the interiors, this Rosewood property takes its cue from the French-Lao architecture, reflecting the influences of ancient temples, while luxurious tented villas honour the explorer spirit. Guests have five accommodation types to choose from: ‘Riverside Rooms,’ ‘Riverside Suites,’ ‘Riverside Villas,’ ‘Waterfall Pool Villas,’ and ‘Hilltop Tents.’

For travellers with an affinity for historical properties, we recommend booking a stay at the Sofitel Luang Prabang. Outfitted in a French colonial fort and built on a heritage site, the century-old landmark is rich in both history and culture. The centrally-located luxury hotel exquisitely coalesces colonial grandeur with contemporary sophistication, resulting in a lavish nature-centric hotel. All in all, the Sofitel Luang Prabang is where French opulence meets Laotian culture. The property houses five room types comprising four ‘suites’ options and one ‘villa’ option, all of which feature elegantly-crafted furnishings. All the suites are equipped with a private garden, a gazebo, and either an outdoor bathtub or a private pool.

When at Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel, expect to discover a colonial French heritage and a boutique hotel sited in the heart of the charming town. With tastes to relish, vistas to cherish, and contemporary rooms to unwind in, the boutique property offers a heritage hideaway. Here, guests have three accommodation types to choose from, all of which feature teak furnishings and French-style louvred doors. For travellers looking to up the leisure factor, we recommend reposing with one of the treatments offered at the hotel’s spa, too.

Next, we’ve got a resort set against the backdrop of stunning mountainscapes and profuse greenery: the Pullman Luang Prabang. The property sprawls over 16 hectares of landscaped gardens, encompassing an organic farm, a lakefront restaurant, a fitness centre, a spa, three swimming pools, and 123 rooms. The property’s central location makes it an ideal destination for travellers looking to explore Luang Prabang’s tourist attractions. The hotel offers six room types, including suites and villas, all of which feature lofty vaulted ceilings, streamlined design, and natural hues.

We’re concluding our list with a property recommended for travellers that take pleasure in spending their nights at boutique hotels. Here, a historic destination meets a distinctive design. Situated within the ancient city of Luang Prabang, Satri House is designed with a style inspired by Laotian culture and is enclosed with profuse greenery. The colonial-style boutique resort is home to 128 rooms and 3 suites, all of which are furnished with crafted wood furniture and homely fittings. Guests have five accommodation types to choose from: ‘Deluxe Double Room,’ ‘Junior Suite Double Room,’ ‘Satri House Suite,’ ‘Deluxe Twin Room,’ and ‘Junior Suite Twin Room.’

With a name inspired by the serpentine spirits, also known as nagas, 3 Nagas by M Gallery is a charming boutique hotel home to 15 spacious rooms and suites. Beautifully furnished with dark, exotic wood, the rooms are split up between Lamache House and Khamboua house, located in short walking distance to the colourful street markets, glistening temples, and cultural sites of the historical district. There’s also a Laotian restaurant, Nagini, on site, as well as a Cultural Bar featuring local bar bites and sips, and a very adorable ice cream parlour.

Burasari Heritage is all about bringing a classic Indochinese experience to its guests, in the realm of a luxury boutique hotel. Located on a quiet riverside lane, the hotel boasts French colonial aesthetics contrasted with traditional Laotian teakwood exteriors. Whether you take in the river views from the lounge and deck, or relax in the spacious suites, there’s something refreshing about Burasari Heritage’s peaceful location. Definitely also enjoy an al-fresco dinner on The Terrace, set against the backdrop of the Nam Khan river, with Thai, Lao, and grill items on the menu to suit.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.