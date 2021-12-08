Where to travel in Thailand this holiday season 2021

If you’re looking to get out of the city this winter, here are eight places to travel to in Thailand this holiday season 2021.

While some are looking forward to spending the upcoming holiday season in the buzzing metropolis, some are in search of domestic getaways. From Chiang Mai to Hua Hin to Koh Samui, here are eight places to travel to in Thailand this holiday season 2021.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

The north of Thailand is the place with the coolest temperatures in the country, so if you’re looking to spend this holiday season fully embracing the winter, consider booking a stay at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort. To celebrate the festive season, the resort will host four events: Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch, New Year’s Eve Dining Journeys, and Sunday New Year Riverside Brunch. Whether you prefer to spend the trip cosied up in the rooms or at their festive happenings, this property is a beautiful place to travel to this holiday season.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the holiday season in the cold.

For more information and reservations: call 05-325-3333, email chiangmai@anantara.com, or visit the website.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

This winter, the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai not only sees the re-opening of North by Four Seasons, but also launches new cultural experiences under their Chaan Baan concept. An immersive cultural venue at the resort, Chaan Baan gives guests an opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with the cultural milieu of the land, learn the traditional art of tie-dye from the north’s leading craftspeople, and lots more. When at the resort, make sure to dine at the recently-reopened fine dining restaurant, North by Four Seasons. With their decorated fire pit, farm-to-table food options, and the age-old tradition of fire cooking, this makes for a perfect celebratory venue.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the holiday season surrounded by nature.

For more information and reservations: call 02-207-8900, email reservations.thailand@fourseasons.com, or visit the website.

137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

Third on the list is another Chiang Mai property. The 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai invites guests to relish in festive fun with their variety of culinary offerings and staycation packages. The ‘Winter Indulgence’ staycation package is ideal for those in search of a winter getaway, and is inclusive of a stay in a suite of choice, daily breakfast for two, personal butler service, 25% discount on food, and a ‘two for one’ offer for any spa treatment at Nitra Serenity Centre. During your stay, make sure to check out the ‘Festive Celebrations’ package for Christmas and New Year events, too.

Recommended for: Travellers looking for an intimate winter getaway.

For more information and reservations: call 02-324-9339, email stay@137pillarshotels.com, or visit the website.

Banyan Tree Samui

Nestled in a lush hillside with views overlooking the ocean, the Banyan Tree Samui has exciting things planned for the festive season. Besides the reopening of the hotel’s signature Saffron Restaurant on 15 December 2021, the hotel will offer festive treats, host a Chef’s Table evening, host a Christmas Dinner, and host a New Year’s Eve gala dinner followed by a countdown party by the beach. The gala dinner, ‘Light Up the Night,’ is Banyan Tree Samui’s time-honoured event and will feature performances, live music, a fire show, a lucky draw, and a firework display at midnight. ‘The Festive Package’ is perfect for those looking to spend both Christmas and New Year at the Samui property.

Recommended for: Travellers looking for a week-long festive, tropical getaway.

For more information and reservations: call 07-791-5333, email samui@banyantree.com, or visit the website.

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

The Hyatt Regency Koh Samui is located on a private coastline known as the island’s hub for good music, good food, and good vibes. The acclaimed newly-opened property unveils a packed schedule of seasonal events for their first-ever festive celebration. Expect a native Yang Na tree as the Christmas tree. As for the joyous celebrations, expect a Christmas Eve dinner at the resort’s beachfront grill, a multi-cuisine banquet for Christmas Day, a barbecue gala dinner with a live band and entertainment for New Year’s Eve, and a countdown party to welcome 2022.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to explore a new property (and party).

For more information and reservations: call 07-744-8777, email fb.usmrk@hyatt.com, or visit the website.

Meliá Koh Samui

The third and final Koh Samui property on the list is the Meliá Koh Samui. This stunning beachfront resort will host an array of festivities for the upcoming holiday season. The festive program will kick off with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony amid a choir performance on 17 December 2021. For Christmas Eve, the four-course dinner will serve up western dishes and the option of wine pairing is available. For the Christmas Day brunch, the buffet will offer all sorts of indulgent options at a series of stations to a backdrop of live entertainment. Think imported oysters, sumptuous seafood, roasted turkey, and more.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend Christmas on an island retreat.

For more information and reservations: call 07-793-8899, email reservation.kohsamui@melia.com, or visit the website.

SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin

If you’re looking to embrace all things festive, consider travelling to and staying at this seaside retreat. SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin’s ‘SO Festive Celebration under the Stars’ comprises of numerous festive happenings including: Christmas Dinner in SO Wonderland, Christmas Night Market, Star Gaze Theatre, and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Countdown Party. With the number of joyous happenings the hotel has to offer, guests are spoilt for choice, really.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to celebrate the festive season on the beach with many creative events.

For more information and reservations: call 03-270-9555, email h9649@sofitel.com, or visit the website.

Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas

Are you a beach baby and your idea of a holiday well spent is partaking in island activities like island hopping, snorkelling, and diving? Head over to the Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas this holiday season. Apart from the typical tropical activities guests can engage in, this Phuket property also celebrates the festive period with their ‘Christmas Eve by the Beach’ and their ‘New Year’s Eve Celebration’ events. On 31 December 2021, bid a fond farewell to 2021 with a sparkly al fresco celebration on the beach lawn amid a buffet, live entertainment, DJs and fireworks.

Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the holiday season island hopping.

For more information and reservations: call 07-633-6123, email avaniplus.maikhao@avanihotels.com, or visit the website.