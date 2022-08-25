3 reasons why Ana Anan Resorts & Villas Pattaya make for a perfect getaway

Planning for a quiet, restful and beautiful respite away from the city without having to travel far? Ana Anan Resorts & Villas Pattaya has got you covered.

Urban dwellers know this more than anyone – city life is often hectic, draining, congested, and can be downright overwhelming to the point that it’s impossible to not desire for an escape, no matter how short and temporary it may be.

But we also know this – it’s also often incredibly hard to plan for such trips, especially when schedules are tight, and we can’t go anywhere that far or for that long.

Luckily, popular seaside towns near Bangkok have, over the years, been expanding and reimagining themselves to cater to this very pressing need – yes, with all the exclusivity and luxe in tow.

Here, let us take you to Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya, located on the sandy beach of Na Jomtien, and share with you three reasons why this secluded haven is the perfect location for your next weekend getaway from the city.

The location

As the name suggests, Ana Anan Resort & Villas is located in the seaside town of Pattaya in the Gulf of Thailand, a mere hour or two away from Bangkok. Pattaya has long been known as a go-to escape for many Bangkokians.

Unlike many other hotel destinations in Pattaya scattered across its busy streets and coastline, though, Ana Anan, lies exclusively on the serene beach of Na Jomtien, just a shy distance away from Pattaya’s city centre.

The 5-star resort, which boasts 263 rooms, proudly adopts the motto of stay, style, and sustainability. With that in mind, Ana Anan is committed to immerse its guests in a unique experience of being one and among nature’s finest: the sandy beaches, the sun, tropical garden, and the mangrove forest – all of which are a part of the resort’s attractions.

With Ana Anan Resorts & Villas, guests can enjoy the quiet sanctuary of privacy, the exclusivity of being among nature, spectacular ocean views, and the proximity and option of hitting the town whenever they please. It’s a “holistic escape” from the hustle and bustle of the city, as the resort puts it, and allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of seaside living.

The facilities

One can’t be a true sanctuary if it’s not built like one. Besides the spectacular location and even more spectacular views, the resort is also home to numerous facilities that will keep guests entertained and satisfied throughout their entire stay.

Take the Dhyana Spa for example. As one of the resort’s main attractions, The spa is named after the term used for the seventh limb in the right-step yoga practice of Sage Patanjali, a state of abiding calm and meditation, and aims to take guests on a journey of revitalisation and rejuvenation. It is, at Ana Anan, a space for promoting “innermost peace,” embracing the ancient Asian healing practices with the use of singing bowls and Thai botanicals to nurture the senses and rebalance the mind, body, and soul. Among others, services at Dhyana Spa include the Chakra Hot Stone Massage, Herbal Steam, Thai Herbal Compress Massage, and even a Social Media Release Tension Massage.

Besides the sunken bathtubs in the private beachfront villas, the Ana Anan Resorts & Villas offers two swimming pools for both kids and adults to enjoy. First is the Pleasure Pool, perfect for an afternoon swim, and second are the sky pools located on the Double Decker Pool Area, consisting of a Splash Bar and Kids Pool for those who want to be a little more adventurous.

It’s also not an all-around resort experience without a gym! Guests do not have to worry about slipping away and can stay fit, firm, and healthy at The Dumbbell Fitness Gym, a modern fitness space located under the Double Decker Pool. The fitness also offers a range of courses along with an impressive range of fitness amenities, for both strength and cardio workouts. Complimentary drinking water, fruits, and towels are also provided.

The Bars & Restaurants

We also all know this: it’s not a full resort experience if there aren’t numerous restaurants and bars involved.

With Ana Anan Resorts & Villas, you practically do not have to leave the property at all. The resort is literally quite packed with all the cuisines, restaurants, lounges and bars any guest would need, both in the realms of fine dining and casual eating. Plus, they source only the finest, freshest, and top-quality ingredients to curate each menu for the best dining experiences.

Craving for some seafood? Then the all-day dining at Squid & Co restaurant is perfect for you serving continental, Asian, and Thai East Coast seafood favourites in both buffet and a la carte. If you’re craving for something sweet, cosy, and wholesome while wanting to relax with a good book, then Blue Tang is the ideal place for that. Nestled in a secret spot on the ground floor of one of the buildings, Merry, the cafe also offers high-speed internet for guests to relax for a while while sipping on its vast array of coffees and teas and enjoying its delicious pastries and cakes.

The bars, on the other hand, are in no way less impressive. With the glimmering ocean as the backdrop, Over the Moon is an in-house bar located inside the resort offering a vast selection of drinks and over 50 craft beers. There, guests can enjoy the panoramic view of the Pattaya coastline while listening to live music and enjoying the sunset. Meanwhile, there’s also another bar and restaurant that sits right at the opposite end of the seaside spectrum. Under the Sun is situated directly on the beach, and puts a lively spin on the casual all-day dining themed under the Grab & Go concept, light bites, and quick treats by the shore. There’s also a live DJ session spinning feel-good tunes every Saturday, bringing a truly vibrant and energetic atmosphere to the resort.