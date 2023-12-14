These are the most visited cities in the world according to the World Population Review

Have you ever wondered what makes some countries the most visited in the world? Is it their rich history, cultural heritage, abundance of activities, delectable local cuisine, fantastic accommodations, or simply the overall vibes? Well, it could be any of these factors or even a combination of all of them.

According to the World Population Review, before the pandemic in 2019, the travel and tourism sector generated approximately USD 8.9 trillion in revenue. While the numbers dipped in the years following the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022), the tourism industry is showing signs of recovery in 2023. Based on the data from 2019, which was the last year with an economic balance, the portal has compiled a list of the world’s top 10 most visited countries, based on tourist arrivals.

If you’re seeking more reasons to plan your visit to these destinations, this could be it.

The most visited countries in the world and their visitor arrivals

France — 89.4 million

France is the world’s most visited destination, a title it’s held for 30 years. This remarkable achievement is no surprise given the country’s wealth of attractions. From the famous Eiffel Tower to charming Paris streets and sunny Côte d’Azur beaches, France offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to every traveller’s desires. Beyond the well-known tourist destinations, France’s picturesque meadows nestled amid waterfalls, lakes, and the majestic Jura Mountains make it a top choice for adventure enthusiasts.

Other stunning places to explore include Alsace and Lorraine, Normandie, Lyon, Auvergne, and crowd favourites like Bordeaux and Corsica. Whether you’re into history, wine or culture, France is the place to be as it continues to attract visitors from around the world.

Spain — 83.7 million

Spain is an ideal destination to enjoy autumn, winter and spring owing to its temperate climate. The country is home to numerous natural wonders, including forest trails and waterfalls. Locations like Ambroz Valley in Cáceres, Monasterio de Piedra in Nuévalos (Zaragoza), Black Lagoon in Soria and Bear Trail in Asturias enchant with their natural beauty.

Additionally, the spas in Spain are not just relaxing but also come with a rich historical background, and the thermal pools inside natural caves deserve a place in every traveller’s itinerary. Add a unique touch to your visit with the popular festival La Tomatina, which takes place in August.

United States — 79.3 million

Planning an itinerary for the United States of America can be quite a challenging task. This vast country offers endless attractions, including waterfalls, canyons, national parks, beaches, hidden trails and upscale clubs. As one of the most visited countries in the world, the United States is not only a tourist destination but also an ideal place for studying and working, thanks to its top-tier universities and multinational tech giants drawing a large number of visitors.

Some of the must-visit national parks in the US include Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park, Yosemite National Park, Teton National Park and Olympic National Park. Other places to add to your bucket list are California, New York City, Moab, Kaua’i, Lake Tahoe and Maui.

China — 65.7 million

With one of the world’s largest populations, China is also one of the most visited countries globally. An ideal way to explore this ancient civilisation is through themed tours recommended by its official tourism website. These cover the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, The Emerald Coast, The Grand Canal, The Silk Road, Water Towns, Shangri-La, Wintertime in Northern China, The Great Tea Road, The Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, The Maritime Silk Road, River Odyssey, The Yellow River and The Great Wall of China.

Some of the highlights of your trip to China can be the Thirteen Tombs of the Ming Dynasty in Beijing, Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, Mount Huangshan in Anhui, Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Shanxi and Gulangyu Island in Fujian. Do savour the local cuisine, with regional delicacies like stuffed pecking duck, steamed buns, Mandarin fish, sweet and sour lychee pork and Shanghai rice cakes.

Italy — 64.5 million

Many travel enthusiasts dream of an Italian holiday, making it one of the most visited countries in the world. It is also becoming increasingly popular as one of the best international wedding destinations, especially for celebrities who choose luxurious hotels and resorts overlooking the gorgeous Lake Como for their celebrations.

According to the official tourism website of Italy, one must spend a day in Polignano a Mare, considered one of the most welcoming cities. Places in and around Naples offer unmissable experiences, especially for fans of the series The Sea Beyond (2020).

Other things to do include horseback riding in Rome and serene treks through various natural parks near Brescia. Don’t forget to visit Plemmirio, a breathtaking protected marine area in the Syracuse nature reserve.

You may have savoured pizzas and pasta numerous times, but sampling authentic Italian pizza and pasta in Italy is a must. And yes, Italy has the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Turkey — 51.2 million

Home to many archaeological and natural wonders, Turkey attracts numerous travellers, especially those with an inclination towards history. It has also been promoting sustainable travel over the years, making it a welcoming destination for ecologically conscious visitors. Some destinations that endorse green travel include Halfeti, Göynük, Gökçeada, Arapgir, Ahlat, Tarakli, Mustafapaşa, Kırşehir, Bursa, Hatay, Mudurnu and Şavşat.

Other than the popular tourist destinations of Istanbul and Cappadocia, Turkey has numerous places with breathtaking natural and historical wonders that deserve a visit. These include Mesopotamia, Adıyaman, Fethiye, Marmara, Alaçatı, Çeşme, Ankara, Giresun and Izmir.

Mexico — 45 million

Officially known as the United Mexican States, Mexico is a harmonious blend of ancient folklore, gastronomic delights, rich literature, vibrant culture and soulful art. From aesthetically appealing lanes and architectural marvels to serene beaches and unique traditions, Mexico is a one-stop destination for curious travellers.

Some of the must-visit Mexican states include Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Morela, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Sonora, Veracruz, Yucatan, Sinaloa and Puebla. Additionally, the monuments (mostly pyramids) created by the Mayans, Aztecs and Toltecs form an important part of the country’s history.

Don’t miss the Day of the Dead festival that takes place on November 2 every year if you plan to visit in the second half of the year.

Thailand — 39.8 million

With its glitzy nightlife, laid-back beaches, exotic shopping lanes, scrumptious street food and seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites that include both ancient structures as well as dense forests, Thailand is a tourist favourite. The country’s many Buddhist temples offer a spiritual journey to its visitors.

Some of Thailand’s highlights include Chiang Mai Night Safari, Kaeng Sam Pham Bok, The Grand Palace, Pattaya Beach and islands like Phuket, Krabi and Phi Phi. For an enriching experience, a visit to the ancient city of Ayutthaya should be on the bucket list of every history lover.

Germany — 39.6 million

Germany is home to around 6,800 museums, including a huge floating museum and numerous art museums with authentic masterpieces. Art connoisseurs will be awestruck at the Städel Museum, which preserves 700 years of art history. The country’s magnificent castles and palaces, like Kriebstein Castle, Schloss Favorite Rastatt, Hartenfels Castle, Trausnitz Castle, Neuschwanstein Castle and Burgk Castle, promise to evoke fairytale memories from childhood.

Germany is also home to 16 natural landscapes that beckon nature enthusiasts from around the world, including Black Forest Natural Park, Barnim Nature Park, Harz National Park and Jasmund National Park. It is no surprise that Germany is among the most visited countries in the world.

United Kingdom — 39.4 million

While tourists often flock to many Western countries to soak in the Christmas fervour, Britain’s Christmas markets are exceptional. From Harry Potter shooting locations to dazzling Scottish festivals, there is no dearth of things to do in the UK.

Visit Buckingham Palace for a tryst with royalty and explore the lush green countryside. And if you happen to be a Beatles fan, make sure to visit their birthplace, Liverpool, especially the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Other cities worth visiting include London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What makes a country among the most visited in the world?

Several factors contribute to a country being among the most visited in the world, including its rich history and cultural heritage, the variety of activities available, delicious local cuisine, and the availability of beautiful accommodations.

– How are tourist arrivals measured for these rankings?

All tourism-related data is collected from various countries by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation) through a series of standardised questionnaires that are in sync with the International Recommendations for Tourism Statistics (IRTS 2008) standards, approved by the United Nations.

– Is there a specific peak tourist season for these countries?

Yes, each country has a specific peak tourist season, depending on factors such as climate and festivals that occur in that region.

– Which countries are considered the safest to visit?

According to the Global Peace Index, the five safest countries to visit are Iceland, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand and Austria.

– Which are considered safest for women travellers?

Ten of the safest countries for women travellers include Ireland, Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

– Which countries have the easiest visa policies for travellers?

Eight European countries with the easiest Schengen Visa policies are Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

– What are the best countries for honeymoon travel?

The best countries for honeymoon travel depend on personal preferences. However, Italy and Thailand are popular choices for honeymoon destinations.

– Is it possible to travel to these countries on a budget?

You can travel to any country on a budget, especially if you are a backpacker. However, some countries are comparatively more expensive, requiring thorough research to find budget-friendly options.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure India