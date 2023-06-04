Air New Zealand is weighing passengers before they board international flights

Okay, it isn’t as bad as it sounds. Air New Zealand is weighing its passengers for safety reasons and the info is completely anonymous.

As per reports, the air carrier company aims to weigh 10,000 passengers between May 31 and July 2. The weights are being recorded as part of a month-long survey that the airline is conducting. This is to allow pilots to understand the weight and balance of the aircraft before take-off in a better way.

[Hero and featured image credit: Daniel Norris/Unsplash]

Why is Air New Zealand weighing its passengers?

In a statement, spokesperson Alastair James said, “We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold.” He added that for customers, cabin bags and airline crew, average weights are used. Passengers can be rest assured that participation in the survey is voluntary, and no one, including the airline staff, can see the individual’s weight, making it completely anonymous. He says, “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere,” writes BBC.

Air New Zealand had earlier weighed its domestic passengers in 2021. However, given the pandemic, the weigh-in of international travellers got delayed, state reports.

According to the update on the Air New Zealand website, knowing the weight of everything (including people) onboard is part of the safety measures. Reports add that these numbers are required by the nation’s Civil Aviation Authority. Under its rules, airlines have various ways to get an average passenger weight. This includes surveys (like Air New Zealand is carrying out), or accepting a standard weight that the authority has set.

Currently, the standard weight set by the Authority for those aged 13 or more is 86 kg, including carry-on luggage. This weight was last changed in 2004, when the number was 77 kg, add reports.

This article originally appeared on Travel+Leisure India.